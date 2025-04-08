The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world and went 10-7 in the 2024 season. Can they ascend to Super Bowl contender status in 2025? Rookie QB sensation Bo Nix also threw for 29 touchdowns, which was the fifth-most in the entire NFL. Simply put, Denver proved many, many people wrong.

And all of a sudden, after their stellar free agency period, the Broncos roster is locked, loaded, and quite close. They don't have many urgent holes at all besides running back and could be flirting with contention if they are able to have a solid 2025 NFL Draft class.

You have to figure that they plan on addressing the offensive side of the ball in a big way with their top picks, and the right players can become immediate contributors and have a huge and positive impact on Nix's development into year two.

Let's get into this Broncos mock draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Denver Broncos ascend to Super Bowl contender status

Rounds 1-2

20. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden is a very polished wide receiver prospect and is available for the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick. Denver did visit with Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III from Missouri, so that could mean that the Broncos are considering a WR in the first round.

I guess it would depend on what flavor of WR you personally like. Denver needs more of a "Z" at the position who can separate with route-running and flourish on a lot of those underneath routes. Matthew Golden could be that guy for the Denver Broncos.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Now yes, TreVeyon Henderson might not be on the board when the Denver Broncos are picking in the second round, but I cannot control what the simulator gives me. Henderson is another player who fits the Denver Broncos offense like a glove.

He could take most of the RB1 carries and has plus-ability as a pass-catcher at well. I have personally seen his game compared to Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs, which is precisely the type of back that the Broncos need for Bo Nix and the offense as a whole.