The 2025 NFL Draft is just three months away. These three teams have to hit on a rookie quarterback in the upcoming draft. The 2024 NFL Draft was filled with six QBs in the first round, and four of them already look quite good, which is insane.

The year to get a QB was last year, as the 2025 NFL Draft does not have nearly the QB firepower that last year had. We'll see if that can change, but for the teams that do need a QB, they are just not in a great spot this year.

This is going to put more pressure on the coaching staffs to develop the rookie QBs that get taken, and these three teams have to hit on a rookie QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams who have to hit on a rookie quarterback

New York Giants

A hilariously bad franchise, the New York Giants have somehow made a trio of flat-out insane decisions recently. They extended Daniel Jones for four years and $160 million. They let Saquon Barkley walk out the door to a division rival, and they also passed up on three first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft in favor of a wide receiver.

This team is now essentially forced to take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll probably have a playoff mandate in 2025, but they also have to bring in a viable QB as well. The free agent market is just putting a bandage on things, so they are left with no choice but to hope that a rookie QB they draft in 2025 ends up being a home-run selection.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten worse since getting rid of Derek Carr. That is impressive. With the Raiders hiring Pete Carroll, some have made the connection back to Russell Wilson and believe that the team needs to bring him in for a year. Wilson would only be a low-end temporary fix.

That would leave the Raiders with the 2025 NFL Draft as a chance to turn their franchise around. We did see Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks all those years ago draft and develop then-rookie Russell Wilson. Perhaps they think they can do something similar with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Cleveland Browns

The Deshaun Watson trade is turning into the worst transaction in the history of professional sports, and that is not an exaggeration at all. The solution for the Browns to get out of this mess is to hit on a rookie QB at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft. It would give them a cost-controlled option for years and would also give them an easier opportunity to deal with the financial fallout of Watson eventually being cut.

Kevin Stefanski is a sharp offensive mind, and the mess in Cleveland really isn't his fault. We'll see if the Browns can do this the right way and draft a rookie QB in 2025.