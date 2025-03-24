The Pittsburgh Steelers have to figure out a long-term QB solution. Can they find that solution in this seven-round NFL Mock Draft? It does seem like Aaron Rodgers will end up signing with the Steelers, for better or for worse.

It'd be an interesting fit, but I do believe that the four-time NFL MVP would be an upgrade over what they had last year with Russell Wilson, who is still a free agent, and Justin Fields, who somehow landed a starting job with the New York Jets.

Pittsburgh has to come out of the 2025 NFL Draft with at least one viable QB prospect they can try to develop. Can they find a Russell Wilson replacement in this mock?

Steelers find their Russell Wilson replacement in 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

21. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Steelers start this mock draft off by not messing around or trying to get cute and just taking their guy at pick 21. It's Jaxson Dart, the QB from Ole Miss. Dart might be able to sit behind someone like Aaron Rodgers for a year if the Steelers are able to close that deal, and if nothing else, it's at least a viable QB room with the possibility that a long-term solution can be figured out.

83. Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Cameron Skattebo is the Steelers pick with the 83rd overall selection. He's a tough-rugged runner that does seem to embody many of the qualities of the city of Pittsburgh. Skattebo could end up quickly becoming a fan-favorite if he's able to find some degree of NFL success.

123. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Pittsburgh's third pick of this NFL mock draft has them bolstering their secondary by taking Quincy Riley from Louisville. The secondary, specifically CB, has been a sore spot for the Steelers for multiple years now, so perhaps they can find a competent solution here on the backend. After grabbing Dart in the first round, the Steelers have to ensure the roster around him is competent for the long-term.

156. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

The Steelers decide to double-dip at RB in the 2025 NFL Draft and grab Bhayshul Tuten from Virginia Tech. The speedster joins the earlier pick in Cameron Skattebo as two new faces in the backfield. Pittsburgh did let Najee Harris depart in free agency, and he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, so some rebuilding of this room is needed.

185. Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Two-straight picks from Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh uses pick 185 in this NFL mock draft on Aeneas Peebles, a defensive tackle. Cam Heyward is getting old and likely isn't going to play for much longer, and the Steelers also moved on from Larry Ogunjobi, so the DL room does need some spring-cleaning, if you will.

229. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Pittsburgh is also seen double-dipping at QB in this mock draft by taking Kurtis Rourke from Indiana. Being that the Steelers do not have a long-term solution at QB, it's not crazy to say that they should draft two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The way to success in today's NFL is to find a stud QB through the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh should draft two every single year until they land on someone.

Would this Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft set the team up for long-term success?