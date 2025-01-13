2025 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos draft plans become clear after playoff loss

With the Denver Broncos now eliminated, they can turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. Where will they pick in the first round? The Broncos truly shocked the NFL world this year - they managed to even triple the win total that many thought they would have and won 10 games.

They earned a spot in the postseason and got about as far as they possibly could have with a rookie QB, almost $100 million in dead cap, and limited talent on offense. Just admit it, some of you thought this team would win five games this year.

Anyway, now that their season is over, they can turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft to try and bring in another strong rookie class. Where will the Broncos pick in the upcoming NFL Draft?

Where are the Denver Broncos picking in the 2025 NFL Draft?

According to Tankathon, the Denver Broncos will pick at 19 in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, NFL.com notes that the Broncos are actually picking 20th, so there appears to be some conflicting information out there. Since NFL.com says pick 20, we will assume that's where Denver will land in the first round.

Possible Picks

The Denver Broncos may have themselves a good bit to choose from when pick 20 rolls around. Players like Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and Emeka Egbuka could be on the board when Denver picks. Much of how the first round goes will obviously depend on what the teams in front of Denver do. And heck, any team behind the Broncos could jump them.

Being that the team has their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, I personally would not expect them to move up if it required parting with their second-round pick. Even if Denver stays at 20, they could have a strong pick on the board.

Complete first-round draft order

Here is the entire first round among teams who are not in the postseason:



1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Denver Broncos have a huge offseason ahead and have to hit on all of their key roster needs.