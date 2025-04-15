With how deep the running back class is in the 2025 NFL Draft, there could be an insane number who end up hearing their name called in Round 1. Five might be pushing it, but given that the NFL has kind of seen a resurgence of the run game in recent years, we could see some running back fireworks.

This NFL Draft class at the position might go down as one of the greatest in history, and that is not an exaggeration at all. There is a near-guarantee that a few RBs do hear their name called in Round 1, but could we see as many as five?

Let's lay out a scenario where five do go in Round 1.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Could five running backs go in the first round alone?

7. New York Jets: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty could even go the pick before this to the Las Vegas Raiders, but at pick seven to the New York Jets, Jeanty likely takes over and makes Breece Hall expendable. Aaron Glenn spent a few years as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, so he saw first hand the importance of a top run game.

10. Chicago Bears: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

A few picks later, the Chicago Bears, who have former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach, grab TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. Henderson can do a little bit of everything at the position and has some shades of Jahmyr Gibbs to his game, and I am sure that Johnson has seen bits of that during the draft season process.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Dallas Cowboys have a need for a bell-cow running back, so they grab Omarion Hampton from UNC at pick 12. Hampton could easily be the best running back in any other NFL Draft class, but he is already the third back taken here in this exercise.

20. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Someone who has seemed to fly under the radar a bit, Kaleb Johnson is another RB who could hear his name called in Round 1, and one of the most RB-needy teams in the NFL right now is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could justify using their first-round pick on Johnson, and he already visited with the team as well.

29. Washington Commanders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The fifth RB taken in this exercise is Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State. Judkins is another back who is buried at bit but is still someone who could be the best RB in a given class. The Washington Commanders don't really have a legitimate RB1, so adding Judkins to the mix could give them that and also give Jayden Daniels yet another weapon.

Could we see this many RBs go in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft?