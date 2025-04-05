There are a ton of talented quarterbacks in the AFC. Let's rank the starting passers in the loaded conference ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Has there ever been a time in recent NFL history with a conference being as loaded at the QB position as the AFC is right now?

My goodness - this conference has so many talented passers, and it's turned the AFC into one of the more competitive and dramatic versions we have seen in quite some time. There were some shocking teams in the conference who were a lot better or worse than expected in 2024.

Did anyone think the Denver Broncos would be better than the Cincinnati Bengals, for example?

We'll see how the AFC shakes out in 2025. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, let's rank the current projected starting QBs.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC starting QBs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

16. Kenny Pickett, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Pickett on the Cleveland Browns sounds like a sick joke for Browns fans, but here we are. Truthfully, I would personally bet a lot on Kirk Cousins being their starting QB for 2025.

15. Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Pick your poison! No literally, poison.

Both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are horrific, and this is just bad news for Colts fans, who may have to watch another disaster QB product in 2025.

14. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is likely the Tennessee Titans starting QB for the 2025 season, but he's not on the team right now, so Will Levis is the de-facto starter. He's 14th in our AFC QB power rankings.

13. Justin Fields, New York Jets

I have no idea how Justin Fields keeps getting starting chances in the NFL, but here we are. Fields is not good and isn't going to do much with the New York Jets in 2025. He is probably replaced by the time 2026 rolls around.

12. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it feels like the Black and Gold are trending toward signing Aaron Rodgers in free agency, so things could change here.

11. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Someone who could be yet another great QB in the AFC, Drake Maye is 11th in our power rankings but is certainly trending in the right direction.

10. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

I have no idea why people think Geno Smith is great. There is a reason why the Seattle Seahawks practically gave him away. In the AFC, he is the 10th-best QB and isn't going to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to much of anything.

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Someone who has much more potential than being the 9th-best passer in his own conference, Trevor Lawrence is already set to enter his fifth year in the NFL.