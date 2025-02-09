The Philadelphia Eagles have made the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Does this NFL Mock Draft further entrench them atop the conference? The Eagles feel extremely close to becoming the unquestioned top-dog in the NFC.

With the San Francisco 49ers getting old and seemingly always being hurt, and the Detroit Lions still a bit of an unknown, the Eagles might have an 'in' to takeover the NFC and truly start their own dynasty. For the second time in three seasons, the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl.

It was a three-point Eagles' defeat back in Super Bowl 57. Now in Super Bowl 59, the more-talented Eagles seek to get some revenge and win their second Super Bowl since the 2017 NFL Season. Can this 2025 NFL Mock Draft help them truly takeover the NFC in future seasons?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles look to start their takeover in the NFC

31st Pick - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The team could lose both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat along their defensive line in free agency, and we all know that Brandon Graham is set to retire, so this is absolutely a position of need for the team. Howie Roseman has done a masterful job at always making sure the defensive line is as solid as they come, so they'll use the 31st overall pick on the explosive defensive tackle from Ole Miss in Walter Nolen.

Philly again uses a top pick on someone along the defensive line.

63rd Pick - Barrett Carter - LB, Clemson

Nakobe Dean has an injury history and ILB Zack Baun is currently slated to be a free agent, so ILB could be another position of need for this team. Barrett Carter could be a long-term fixture at ILB for the Eagles for years to come, and with the possibility that Philly is able to keep Baun on a long-term deal, they may want another young ILB on a rookie deal.

Barrett Carter is their choice at the bottom of the second round.

95th Pick - Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel has played all along the offensive line in college and is going to end up being a very good pro. It honestly feels unfair that I was able to draft him at pick 95. Jeff Stoutland is the best OL coach in the NFL and is getting a high-end OL prospect to work with. We saw just how much success he had this year in getting Mekhi Becton to play guard, and I can't imagine another starting-caliber OL would hurt.

I do wonder if long-time right tackle Lane Johnson is considering retirement after Super Bowl 59? If so, the Eagles would have to do a bit of shuffling along their OL. Grey Zabel can help keep the iOL strong.

129th Pick - Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Getting another brusier in the backfield is a great idea. Saquon Barkley broke the 2,000-yard mark in 2024, but you have to wonder with him slowly beginning to get up there in age if the wheels may also slowly start to fall off. Ollie Gordon is right in the middle of an insanely deep and talented RB class in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He may not be an every-down player at the position in the NFL, but he could take the load off of Barkley from time to time. He's 6'2" and about 220 pounds, so the size is evident. Gordon to the Eagles at pick 129 in this NFL Mock Draft.

162nd Pick - Theo Wease JR, WR, Missouri

Another area where Howie Roseman is always investing into is the weaponry on offense. Philly has to have one of the top playmaking units in the NFL, and they could add to that with Theo Wease Jr from Missouri.

166th Pick - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

To finish off this Eagles' mock draft, the Birds take Ozzy Trapilo, a tackle from Boston College. GM Howie Roseman's roster-building tendencies have been atop the NFL for years, so there is no reason for him to go away from it. The trenches will always be a top priority for this front office.