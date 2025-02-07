Josh Allen winning MVP over Lamar Jackson is an embarrassment for the NFL

Josh Allen somehow won the NFL MVP award over Lamar Jackson in what might turn out to be the most obvious 'charity' awards in NFL history. Frankly, MVP voters should be ashamed of themselves. In one of the greatest QB seasons in the history of the NFL, Lamar Jackson finishes second in the MVP race to a player who didn't even have 4,000 passing yards or 30 passing touchdowns.

You do have to wonder if this was a perfect example of 'voter fatigue' in action. There was no legitimate reason to vote for Josh Allen over Lamar Jackson, but it happened anyway. Below is just how close the MVP voting was:

The final tally:

Josh Allen: 27-22-1-0-0: 383

Lamar Jackson: 23-26-0-1-0: 362 https://t.co/cFwn873xTt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2025

And to make matter's worse, check out how much more dominant Jackson was in 2024 than Allen:

One last look at the stats for Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen in 2024



Allen won the MVP, Jackson did not pic.twitter.com/CHveqRBi6d — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) February 7, 2025

Besides having fewer passing yards, passing touchdowns, a lower completion percentage, a lower passer rating, more interceptions, and fewer rushing yards, Josh Allen was clearly better! It is actually insane that the NFL and its MVP voters gave Josh Allen a charity MVP.

The NFL is too competitive and dominant of a league and worldwide brand for something like this to happen. Heck, it should not matter if Lamar Jackson is deserving of the MVP for five years in a row; he should win it each year it's deserved, and this should apply to any player.

What makes this especially confusing is that Lamar Jackson was voted first-team All-Pro over Josh Allen. How does it make any sense that Jackson was seen by the same voters as a better QB than Allen this year, yet Allen wins the MVP?

The only logical explanation is the 'voter fatigue' argument, and I guess some voters were trying to play both sides here and try to satisfy both Jackson and Allen. Josh Allen winning this undeserving MVP award shows the entire NFL world just how broken the voting is. You almost have to wonder if people should have their MVP voting privileges removed?

We'll see how future years shake out, but among Lamar Jackson's two MVP seasons in 2019 and 2023, the 2024 season he had was much more dominant than his actual MVP years, which is yet another reason why this does not make much sense.

This is truly an embarrassing moment for the NFL when the most valuable player in the league this year did not win the MVP award. Lamar Jackson should have been the unanimous MVP, actually.