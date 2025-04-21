2025 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with ground-breaking trades

Picks 17-32

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green is a great pick with the 17th selection and also someone who fills a huge position of need for the Cincinnati Bengals.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

After moving on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks try to reload a bit with Matthew Golden.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks is a first-round player and is also someone who fills a position of need for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th selection.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DEN) - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Even with the Jacksonville Jaguars moving down 15 spots, Jahdae Barron is still on the board when they select at 20. This is a great first draft pick for GM James Gladstone.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (via PIT) - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton at pick 21 for the Las Vegas Raiders is great value. Even with them moving down, they still land a stud prospect.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka can pair up with Ladd McConkey to form one of the more fun and young WR duos in the NFL.

23. Green Bay Packers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Adding another pass rusher, the Green Bay Packers take Mykel Williams from Georgia with 23 in our latest mock draft.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori is a physical player and would be a great fit for the Minnesota Vikings near the bottom of the first round.

25. Houston Texans - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Getting beefier along the offensive line is a must in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Houston Texans. They take Alabama guard Tyler Booker.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Perhaps the biggest remaining need for the LA Rams, Jihaad Campbell is the best inside linebacker prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and is a slam-dunk selection for GM Les Snead.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

The Baltimore Ravens get Grey Zabel near the bottom of the first round. Zabel is a Day 1 starter along the interior of the offensive line.

28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Detroit Lions bolster their pass rush and take Nic Scourton from Texas A&M with the 28th pick.

29. Washington Commanders - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr has a stellar athletic profile and is the Washington Commanders pick with the 29th overall selection in our latest NFL mock draft.

30. Buffalo Bills - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen is an outstanding pick for the Buffalo Bills with the 30th selection in our latest NFL mock draft.

31. San Francisco 49ers (via KC) - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The San Francisco 49ers moved down 20 slots in the first round, but were still able to grab tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Philadelphia Eagles end the first round by selecting Luther Burden III, the explosive WR from Missouri.