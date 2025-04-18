Even though we haven't hit the 2025 NFL Draft yet, we've got a legitimate 2026 NFL Mock Draft to continue the draft season. We might be getting a bit out of hand here, but who cares, honestly? The 2025 NFL Draft is officially one week away, and many collegiate prospects will have their lifelong dreams come true.

But the 2026 NFL Draft may bring us a much more talented class. The projected QB class for next year's draft is quite strong, so teams who are in need of a QB may have to wait until next offseason. There is a ton that can change between now and the start of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But we did our best to roll out a top-10 mock draft with some bold selections.

2026 NFL mock draft: Predicting the future with insanely bold selections

Picks 1-5

1. New Orleans Saints - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning goes first overall to the New Orleans Saints in this mock draft. His uncles are obviously Peyton and Eli Manning, so this is yet another Manning who figures to make it in the NFL as a quarterback. The Saints are a total disaster and should embrace a 'tanking' year if we are being honest.

2. New York Giants - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

There is a lot to like with Drew Allar as a potential franchise QB in the NFL, and with the New York Giants picking second overall in this 2026 NFL mock draft, they could be in a position to land a top prospect in next year's NFL Draft.

3. Cleveland Browns - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers is another top QB name who you may want to keep and eye on for the 2026 NFL Draft. He heads to the Cleveland Browns with the third overall pick in this mock draft. For the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns are picking second overall, so we are not projecting them to be much better in the coming NFL season.

4. Tennessee Titans - Elijah Pritchett, OT, Nebraska

The Tennessee Titans may have a huge tackle need when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, so we mocked Elijah Pritchett from Alabama to them with the fourth overall pick. The Titans have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are likely to take Cam Ward.

5. New York Jets - Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

Nico Iamaleava just transferred to UCLA and had an interesting fallout with Tennessee. While this may have rubbed people the wrong way, he's one of the more talented QBs in the country and could be a top-5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.