2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
9. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
It’s been so predictable that the Dallas Cowboys have had arguably the worst rushing attack in all of football this season.
With all due respect to him, Rico Dowdle has been this team’s lead ball carrier so far this season. Ezekiel Elliott’s return to Dallas has been anything but triumphant. The risk on Dalvin Cook hasn’t paid off. Deuce Vaughn hasn’t been able to earn any significant snaps.
Does that about cover it?
Maybe the Cowboys should have just thrown a mid-round pick at someone this year to at least see if they could get lucky. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Dallas is about to have to use a 1st-round pick on the running back position, but more than just that, Ashton Jeanty looks like he will be an absolute game-changer for whatever franchise selects him.
He’s been the most dominant player in all of college football this year.
10. New Orleans Saints: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
It looks like the Saints have landed a stud in former first-round pick Bryan Bresee, who had a solid 4.5 sacks as a rookie but has been breakout out this season with 5.5 sacks and 9 QB hits in the first 11 games of the year. Now, to pair him up with some more young talent on that defensive front.
The combination of Bryan Bresee and Mason Graham on the interior defensive line for the New Orleans Saints would have the potential to be absolutely deadly from day one. Graham is relentless in the way that he plays but he’s more than just motor – he’s got the chops athletically and technically to be an impact player right away in the NFL.
The Saints need to keep stacking building blocks defensively right now and getting Graham along with an edge player later on would be huge for their defense, which needs a slight reload.