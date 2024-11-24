2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
15. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
We finally have to talk about the Colts taking a different player than Malaki Starks in this 2025 NFL mock draft prediction. At least in my predictions, Starks has been a consistent player for them and he makes a lot of sense.
But so does someone like Colston Loveland.
The Colts have assembled a rather impressive group of skill players offensively. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and obviously Jonathan Taylor give young quarterback Anthony Richardson plenty of options. But having a player like Colston Loveland to move around the formation and provide yet another mismatch could take this offense to another level.
We need to see more efficiency from Richardson on the short-intermediate stuff, and a pass-catching weapon like Colston Loveland could be his best friend in that regard.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
Anything but an offensive lineman in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Seattle Seahawks will be just pure negligence on the part of GM John Schneider. The Seahawks showed some great resilience last week against the San Francisco 49ers but this offensive line could be the team’s most fatal flaw as they scrape and claw for positioning in the ultra-competitive NFC playoff race.
Seattle has a lot of offensive weapons and pieces to work with. Given the fact that some of those pieces aren’t getting any younger (Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett), this Seattle team should be expected to be aggressive as their division is clearly wide open going forward.
What does that mean overall? I’m not sure, but this team should be expected to make any necessary move to upgrade an offensive line that has been rotating in just about any able body.