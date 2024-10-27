2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
27. Minnesota Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
This would be a really tough scenario for a team like the Minnesota Vikings. On the one hand, you’d be a little bit leery of taking someone like Benjamin Morrison here in the later portion of the first round because he recently suffered a major injury.
Will that injury keep him out of the start of next season? Are the Vikings that enamored by his skill set to bring him in with a 1st-round price tag coming off of injury?
There are split opinions about Morrison to begin with, but his recent season-ending injury has further complicated his overall value. He has the traits and ball skills for the next level, but with JJ McCarthy coming off of a season-ending knee injury, do the Vikings want to take someone with a cleaner medical history here?
The value of Morrison is ultimately too good to pass on at this point. Until we start hearing that teams are flagging him for long-term issues, he’s simply got too much talent at a premium position to slide any further down the board.
28. Green Bay Packers: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
We’re sticking in the NFC North here at the bottom of the first round, and this time we’re looking at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers took an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft when they selected Arizona’s Jordan Morgan. Morgan transitioned from his college position of left tackle to the right guard position, and he hasn’t yet established himself as a full-time player.
That could make the Packers a little hesitant to go after another early-round offensive lineman, especially with the other guys they have on the offensive front, but it’ll be interesting to see how they approach this position group once again. Rasheed Walker has started and played every snap at left tackle this season, but what will the Packers’ ideal alignment be after this season?
Could we see Elgton Jenkins kick to center and a new left guard emerge?
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will be after corners and maybe edge players in this draft class as well, but Wyatt Milum has been so dominant this season that we had to fit him in somewhere.