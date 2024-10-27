2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
29. Washington Commanders: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The Washington Commanders have done a great job so far this season of outplaying even the highest expectations anyone could have possibly had for them. Even the most optimistic Washington fan probably assumed we’d see more struggling from this team, especially in the first half of the 2024 season, but they have been outstanding.
Dan Quinn is making his case for NFL coach of the year, and Kliff Kingsbury is putting up a great case to be the NFL assistant coach of hte year.
As far as the roster is concerned, I’d say it’s still fair to say that this team has outkicked the coverage. They have played above expectation. They could still use plenty of upgrades and especially on the offensive line.
The Commanders are yet another team taking a player in the 1st round here who has 1st round traits and talent but could fall due to that injury. Maybe even falling out of the 1st round altogether. When healthy, Josh Simmons looks like a player who could really just step in and start for a team like Washington. And they need it.
30. Houston Texans: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
You don’t usually find guys who are as big as Deone Walker at 6-foot-6, over 350 pounds, who can move the way he does and line up all over the defensive formation the way he does.
Getting Walker in with a top-tier defensive coordinator like DeMeco Ryans would be outstanding for his pro projection and the Texans getting a guy like this could make life even better for pass rushers like Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, who already don’t need all that much help to begin with.
When you have someone like this on the interior defensive line who can not only occupy a bunch of space but create a push on his own and make plays behind the line of scrimmage? Well, it’s a recipe for something special on that side of the ball. The Texans may have more pressing issues in the secondary, but a value like Walker this late in round one might be too good to pass up on.