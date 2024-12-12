2025 NFL Offseason: Early look at teams with the most cap space
The current leaders in cap space for the 2025 NFL Offseason could make huge moves in free agency. Let's see who the top-5 cap-richest teams are. We're not all that far away from the NFL free agency period in 2025 opening up. In fact, we're about three months away on the nose.
The coming free agency class could benefit from an increase in the NFL salary cap figure, and could also benefit from a handful of teams having a mountain of cap space to spend. There are even some current playoff teams who are projected to have a ton of cap space, so this coming offseason could be insane when free agency rolls around.
Let's take an early look at teams with the most 2025 cap space.
1. New England Patriots - $132.5 million
Projected to have well over $100 million in cap space in 2025, the New England Patriots could totally redo their offensive line in free agency if that is how they wanted to spend their cap dollars. The team could also chase someone like Tee Higgins, the top WR on the free agent market and someone who could fill a huge need for the Pats.
2. Las Vegas Raiders - $111.2 million
The Las Vegas Raiders are far away from competing in 2025, but them having $111 in projected cap space is ideal. They can use free agency to fill in some less-valuable positions and perhaps try to come away with a franchise QB and some OL and DL help. If they'd manage to get some franchise players in the NFL Draft at the important positions, I guess they could compete sooner than we think.
3. Arizona Cardinals - $106.9 million
The Arizona Cardinals have lost three games in a row but are still 6-7 and could make a late-season run. They're not a bad team, but their main issue is just needing more talent, especially on defense. Strapped with just over $100 million in cap space, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort could go to town and finish off this roster.
4. Washington Commanders - $99.8 million
The Washington Commanders are one of the shocking breakout teams this season, so them also having about $100 million in available cap next offseason could really help this team enter into contender status. Washington is betting insane QB play from rookie QB Jayden Daniels, but do have room to give him some more help on offense.
5. Chicago Bears - $82 million
The Chicago Bears are not a bad football team and would probably have seven wins at this point if they had a competent coaching staff. GM Ryan Poles has over $80 million in cap space to use next offseason to perhaps sign another OL starter and add more talent on the defensive side of the ball.
Chicago is not far away, and if they manage to come away with the right head coach, which is easier said than done, this team could be very dangerous in 2025.