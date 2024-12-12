2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 15 action
The 2025 NFL Draft is actually quickly approaching. Let's whip up a top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 15 action in the 2024 season. Week 15 is also upon us, which is crazy to think about. Many teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and more could be on the way after this coming week is over.
Some of these teams have surely begun heavy preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft, a draft in which the QB class seems to be weak, and the top-end talent just does not seem to be there. For teams who do need a passer, the 2024 NFL Draft seemed to be the time to get one. But if it's any consolation, the 2026 NFL Draft could be a deep QB class.
Let's whip up, as we have done, a top-5 mock draft.
1. Las Vegas Raiders - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Let's start this mock draft off with a huge bang, as the Las Vegas Raiders pass up on both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, and actually take Travis Hunter from Colorado. The Heisman Trophy candidate has been the most exciting player in college football in quite some time, so this does feel like a Raiders pick.
The team perhaps did not see enough in Sanders or Ward to use the first overall pick on either of them, and they may not be wrong in that process. No QB in this coming class seems to be a clear-cut no. 1 overall pick, and just because Sanders and Ward are the best passers in the 2025 NFL Draft, does not mean they are worthy of the top pick.
2. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The New York Giants take Shedeur Sanders and insert him into a situation with a stud left tackle in Andrew Thomas and a stud no. 1 WR in Malik Nabers. While the Giants are a massive mess, the team does have some pieces here and there to make something happen if they get the QB right.
I have a strong take that Brian Daboll is far from the issue with the G-Men, but instead, GM Joe Schoen is the one who is at fault for this mess. I would bet that the Giants clean house from top to bottom, start fresh, and reset with a rookie QB. In our mock draft, that rookie QB is Sanders.
3. New England Patriots - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
The New England Patriots should take some offensive lineman with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Heck, could they trade down to perhaps acquire more picks to rebuild their OL? It's possible. Tackle Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas is my choice here. The OT class seems to be just OK, so you have to wonder if guys like Banks and Will Campbell have high-end, elite OT potential in the NFL.
The Patriots almost have no choice here and try their hand at Kelvin Banks at pick three.
4. Carolina Panthers - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
In another hugely shocking move, the Carolina Panthers have Cam Ward fall into their laps at pick four in this 2025 NFL mock draft, and they waste no time submitting their draft card in. Bryce Young has taken some strides in recent weeks, so the momentum is trending in the direction that Young is brought back in 2025 as the starter.
However, would Carolina pull the trigger on Ward if he was available at pick five? I mean, if you ask me, teams should pick a QB every single draft until they find the guy, so while this may not be a great move to some, it could be a stellar move to others.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
To round out this top-5 of our 2025 NFL mock draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars bolster their trenches with Mason Graham, who may be the best defensive prospect in this class. In the NFL, teams sustain success when they get the QB right and when they build-up their trenches. The Detroit Lions are a perfect, shining example of this.
And if I were the Jaguars, I would focus on the offensive and defensive lines this coming offseason. This would be a home-run pick for the Jaguars, who had the no. 1 overall pick very recently. There are a ton of double-digit loss teams in the NFL right now, so the top-5 draft order could seriously change down the stretch.
The Jags being able to come away with Mason Graham would be flat-out wonderful for the rebuild they will soon be embarking on.