2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 13 action
The race for teams to pick in the top 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft is on. There are at least 12 teams right now with very legitimate chances of picking within the top 10, and those same teams will be scratching and clawing for Draft positioning as the year continues to wind down.
We are making 2025 NFL Mock Draft predictions here weekly and we decided we wanted to give all of you a little bonus top-five mini mock draft on top of it. As of right now, the New York Giants would be picking 1st overall in the 2025 Draft and there will be some jockeying for quarterback prospects when the season is done.
Where do the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class land?
2025 NFL Mock Draft Predictions: Giants take Cam Ward 1st overall
1. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The New York Giants cut former first-round pick and big-money quarterback Daniel Jones, and we've seen consecutive ugly games from Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock in his place already since then. The Giants are a complete mess at the quarterback position, and frankly, with the debacle of this offseason letting go of Saquon Barkley and not bringing in better QB competition, I wonder if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are keeping their jobs.
The Giants might be a quarterback away from being relevant in the NFC East again and they need to get this right. Cam Ward is a dynamic playmaker at the position who would be a fascinating #1 overall pick for this franchise.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
There is no question that Travis Hunter is the best player in college football right now from an NFL Draft eligibility perspective. Heck, he might be the best player in college football period. We could see him win the Heisman Trophy.
Hunter is so unique in the way he plays both sides of the ball at an elite level and I believe we're going to see him playing both ways at the next level, at least a little bit. For the Jaguars, we might see him play more of a full-time role at corner and occasionally on offense, but his situation is so unique.
3. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
There is a lot to love about Shedeur Sanders' game from his accuracy and toughness to his NFL bloodlines. He knows the game well and he is an instinctive player at the quarterback position. That comes across every time you see him out there. His unfortunate Achilles heel at this stage is the fact that he just holds the ball too long at times. Sanders has to improve his internal clock, especially moving from the college ranks to the NFL.
I wouldn't be shocked to see the Raiders go after a veteran QB if at all possible this offseason but if they enter the 2025 NFL Draft without a clear starter for the future, we'll know they’re hunting for QBs.
4. New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Drake Maye has proven himself to be a stud for the Patriots so far, even if things haven't exactly been flawless. The talent is there. The moxie is there. And with the QB in place for the future, the Patriots have a distinct responsibility to make Maye's life better/easier out there.
There are few things you can do that are better for a young QB than to get him a receiver whose catch radius is bordering on "out of the stadium" every play. Tetairoa McMillan is a smooth operator for a 6-foot-5 receiver and he's a big play waiting to happen. This would be such a huge selection for New England even if OT is a bigger "need".
5. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
If Bryce Young continues to play well for the Panthers, they might buy themselves another year withhout having to enter the QB carousel. In fact, I would be so bold as to say the Panthers should plan on rolling with Bryce Young again next year. This roster needs to be reshaped in a number of ways, including the secondary.
Will Johnson is on the Pat Surtain II level of "sure thing" at the next level with what we've seen from him the last three years at Michigan. The Panthers get one of the top playmakers in the class and maybe the guy in this class with arguably the highest overall floor.