The Tennessee Titans could be angling toward taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans and Shedeur Sanders have canceled their private workout, so that has made many people think they've made up their mind.

Cam Ward, the QB from Miami (FL), could be a guaranteed-lock to go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. This would be the right move, as Ward is the best QB in the draft and is probably worthy of going first overall. When you also consider the investment Tennessee made along the offensive line in free agency, the Cam Ward pick makes even more sense.

Let's dive into this Titans mock draft.

Titans NFL Mock Draft: Is Cam Ward guaranteed to head to Tennessee?

1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward first overall is probably only going to gain more steam until the pick is made on April 24th. Now yes, the Titans could be pulling off the trick of the century, but that isn't likely, as there isn't really another path forward given how limited the QB options are.

It's likely we see Titans GM Mike Borgonzi making his first ever selection with the first overall pick. It's also likely that Cam Ward ends up being their Week 1 starter as well.

35. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Wide receiver is a need for the Titans. Cam Ward will need some more playmakers on offense, period. Jayden Higgins is a physical player at the position and someone who could hear his name called inside the first round, but he drops into the very top of the second round in this mock draft.

Calvin Ridley is the only other WR of note on the roster, so it's a huge need right now.

103. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

Bolstering the pass rush is something that every single NFL team needs to be doing. Tennessee has pick 103, so they'll take one of the many talented pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Kyle Kennard from South Carolina had 16 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2024 for the Gamecocks. He's got 54 games of collegiate experience as well.