The 2025 NFL Draft is approaching on one month away. Let's get into our latest mock draft as free agency continues. With the bulk of major free agency moves over, teams will turn their attention to the NFL Draft. From there, positions that teams were not able to address in the draft could be addressed in the waves after free agency.

It's important for team to find a good balance between not overdoing it in free agency and making sure the main foundation of the roster is drafted and developed. With 53 players on the active roster, this is always a huge challenge, even for the best teams in the NFL.

As we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, let's dive into our latest mock draft, which is one round long.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as free agency continues

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans invested a ton of money into their offensive line and could be laying the groundwork to take Cam Ward with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's the route they go in this mock draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham could be a force in the middle of their defense for years to come. With Cam Ward off the board, the Browns pivot to the trenches.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders to the New York Giants feels like a matter of time given how urgent the Giants QB position is. It would not shock me if the Giants even signed Aaron Rodgers and still took Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

With Abdul Carter someone falling to pick four, the New England Patriots cannot help themselves and make the selection in this mock draft, but where will they turn to address their horrific offensive line?

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars definitely need cornerback help, and could also use some WR help as well. Travis Hunter is the best of both worlds but is probably going to settle in as a CB primarily at the NFL level. This is the first draft pick of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone era.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Las Vegas Raiders should not take Ashton Jeanty with this pick, as their defensive depth chart is quite bad. Not only do they still have holes on offense, but their secondary is always needing a boost, so they take Will Johnson from Michigan.

7. New York Jets - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Justin Fields is now the QB of the New York Jets, for better or for worse. The Jets take Will Campbell from LSU to try and figure out a long-term solution for their offensive line.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

I applaud the Carolina Panthers for being aggressive in trying to build a competitive team around Bryce Young, who has to have a big year in 2025. Well, the Panthers front office gives him a big target in this NFL mock draft and grabs Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.