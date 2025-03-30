The Las Vegas Raiders just traded for QB Geno Smith, but could this NFL mock draft indicate that he is already on the QB hot seat? The Raiders have yet again brought in a new head coach and general manager, but the head coach is at least someone who should find success.

Pete Carroll is a very good coach and should be the adult that this team was missing at the HC spot. While he isn't going to coach for a long time, he should be there long enough to get the team back on the right track and set the stage for the long-term.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, could we see the Raiders already put QB Geno Smith on the hot seat?

Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Geno Smith already on the QB hot seat?

6. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With the New York Giants signing Russell Wilson, they may not use the third overall pick on a QB. This could push Shedeur Sanders down the board a few more slots to the sixth overall selection, where the Las Vegas Raiders nab him up and insert him into the QB room with Geno Smith. This could end up being a situation where the Raiders pivot to Sanders as early as 2026.

37. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Raiders absolutely need better production from their RB room in 2025 and beyond. TreVeyon Henderson at the top of the second round would be a slam-dunk selection for this team. Pete Carroll definitely wants to run the rock at ton in Vegas.

68. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

There are some issues with Deone Walker's game, but he's there at pick 68 for the Las Vegas Raiders. Improving their defense as a whole has to be a priority for GM John Spytek this NFL Draft cycle.

108. Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Getting some offensive line help in the building, the Raiders take Hollin Pierce from Rutgers at pick 108. The hallmark of a solid Pete Carroll team is being stout in the trenches, playing sound defense, and running the ball. We have seen them address all of that in this NFL mock draft.

143. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Now bringing in some EDGE help, the Raiders take Antwaun Powell-Ryland from Virginia Tech at pick 143 to hopefully bring more juice to their pass rush. It feels like Vegas has had a poor defense for years now, doesn't it?

180. Ricky White, WR, UNLV

Ricky White is an athletic and explosive player, and the Raiders absolutely need some WR help. They could address this room a lot earlier in the NFL Draft, but they'll use pick 180 and hope that White can somehow carve out a role on this offense.

213. Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

Double-dipping at running back in the 2025 NFL Draft is a smart idea. They'll use pick 213 on Kalel Mullings. The Raiders did sign Raheem Mostert and also took TreVeyon Henderson early in this mock, so they are really trying to redo this RB room in 2025, which is a wise idea.

215. Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Now along the interior defensive line, the Las Vegas Raiders use pick 215 on Ty Hamilton from Ohio State.

222. Maxen Hook, S, Toledo

With their final pick, the Raiders take safety Maxen Hook from Toledo using the 222nd overall selection.

The Raiders plan in the 2025 NFL Draft will be interesting to follow - yes, they just traded for Geno Smith, but will they pounce on the chance to take Shedeur Sanders if the opportunity arises? I would struggle to think that they'd pass up on him.

Smith is clearly not a top-tier QB and is not going to play for the long-term, and if they are high enough on Sanders, they should pull the trigger.