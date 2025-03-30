There could be some flat-out jaw-dropping picks that could happen with the top 10 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. The shaky quarterback class is really the main factor in why the 2025 NFL Draft could be so wacky at the top.

Teams are surely beginning to finalize their NFL Draft boards as we cross the month mark before the draft begins in late April. There could be some trade movement in the top 10, but we could also see some insanely shocking picks that go down.

Could this top-10 mock draft turn out to be accurate?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest top-10 mock draft with several major moves

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

No surprises here, as the Tennessee Titans stay put with the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and take Cam Ward from Miami. Ward could be their Day 1 starter and truly learn as he goes in the NFL. The Titans notably hired Mike Borgonzi to be their new GM. Borgonzi was with the Kansas City Chiefs beforehand.

2. Cleveland Browns - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

It might not be likely at the moment that the Cleveland Browns take Shedeur Sanders, but what if there is some bluffing going on? Sanders could help them dig out of the mess they created with the Deshaun Watson trade, which happened three years ago already.

Sanders to the Browns might not seem like a good match, but Kevin Stefanski is absolutely a coach who could get the most out of him. Sanders heads to Cleveland in our latest mock draft.

3. New York Giants - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

You have to wonder if the New York Giants panicked a bit with signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. Right now, I would be shocked if they took a QB at pick three, but I guess you never know. Being that the front office and coaching staff likely need to win now, they could opt to bring in some instant production and take Travis Hunter.

4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

I would have to think that Abdul Carter falling to pick four would be the best-case scenario for the New England Patriots, and even with them needing a left tackle, Carter is the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft an is a Day 1 impact player for the team.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars decide to bolster their weak secondary and grab Will Johnson from Michigan with the fifth pick in this mock draft.