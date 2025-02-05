It is mock draft season, so in our latest mock draft, it is one round long and has an unexpected decision at the very top. The one thing that can make the 2025 NFL Draft a lot more interesting and fun is that the QB class is quite weak, so it is not clear which player is going to go first overall. Last year, I think most of us knew that Caleb Williams was going to be the first overall pick.

And we all knew to some degree which teams were going to take QB. The uncertainty for this year's draft could force teams to get super creative. In the NFL, if you do not have an elite QB, you aren't going to win at a high level.

Teams are going to have to deploy some interesting QB situations in 2025 and perhaps look to 2026 to find their franchise passer. Our latest NFL Mock Draft is a round long and has a shocking scenario at the top.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft has a shock at the top

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

It might be a bit of a shock to see Cam Ward going first overall to the Tennessee Titans. There is not a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft that is worth going first overall, but I could see a scenario were Titans' head coach Brian Callahan sees the high-ceiling potential in Ward. The Titans recently hired Mike Borgonzi to be their General Manager.

Will Levis did not play well in 2024 and is probably not ever going to develop into anymore more than a backup-caliber QB. Ward to the Titans in pick one of this NFL mock draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns now have a disgruntled pass rusher on their hands. The face of the franchise, Myles Garrett, requested a trade. This is major news for the team, and it's not clear if the Browns will eventually be willing to part with their stud pass rusher. For now. let's assume that at some point, the Browns do trade Garrett. This could open the door for them to take Abdul Carter from Penn State.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants have Shedeur Sanders fall into their laps at pick three, so they make the move. If we are being honest, the Giants should have taken a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. The G-Men settle on Sanders, who is a borderline first-round pick. He's accurate and good from the pocket, but that's about it.

4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The New England Patriots shock a bit here at pick four and take Travis Hunter with the top OL still on the board. I do truly believe we'll see Hunter line up at WR and CB at the next level, but at some point, he'll probably have to settle into one of those positions. He could be a better CB, but the money is at WR. The Pats take Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2024.