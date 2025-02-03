The Cleveland Browns are in a disastrous QB situation, but there might not be a logical QB choice for them in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns have seen the Deshaun Watson trade blowup in their face for lack of a better term. And to make matters even more interesting, Watson tore his Achilles again.

The QB may not suit up at all in 2025 and also may not suit up ever again in the NFL. The Browns swung a trade for Watson a few years ago. It has turned out to be one of the worst moves in the history of professional sports.

Cleveland may have to get a bit creative to dig themselves out of the QB and contract mess they have created. With no clear franchise QB in sight, the Browns may have to pass on a first-round QB altogether. Let's see if this mock draft can help the team slowly but surely restore their franchise.

Browns 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Is this the year to pass on a quarterback?

2nd Pick - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns land the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft with the second overall pick and grab Abdul Carter from Penn State. This is a huge pick for the team as they get younger in the trenches.

33rd Pick Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

It's time to say goodbye to Nick Chubb in free agency and reset with someone like Omarion Hampton. The UNC running back can truly do it all and would be an immediate starter at the position.

67th Pick - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

The Browns make two of their first three picks in the trenches and take Marcus Mbow from Purdue. Mbow can settle into an iOL position at the NFL level.

94th Pick - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Yet another pick in the trenches, it's clear that GM Andrew Berry is going to prioritize the next-most important thing after the franchise QB. The Browns may not land a franchise QB in this draft, so Berry is doing the right thing in beefing up the offensive and defensive lines.

103rd Pick - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

The Browns add a player to their wide receiver room and take Tory Horton from Colorado State. He could potentially form a nice duo alongside Jerry Jeudy in 2025 and beyond.

165th Pick - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Iowa tight ends tend to do well in the NFL, and with veteran TE David Njoku beginning to get up there in age, they try to instill a long-term play with Luke Lachey.

194th Pick - Cooper Mays, OG, Tennessee

You just never know what you're going to get with some of these later round picks. The Browns take guard Cooper Mays from Tennessee.

202nd Pick - Bryce Anderson, S, Texas A&M

Addressing the secondary now, Cleveland grabs Bryce Anderson from Texas A&M. When you're this late in an NFL Draft, it's really all about taking the best player available.

206th Pick - Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU

Some depth off the edge, the Browns take Tyler Batty from BYU in this NFL mock draft.

216th Pick - Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

Cleveland now has three picks in a row on defense and will grab Teddye Buchanan from California at pick 216 in this mock draft.

217th Pick - Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

The wide receiver room has always been missing a player for some time now in Cleveland. This is their second WR pick of this mock draft as they grab Deion Burks from Oklahoma.

257th Pick - Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

A very interesting pick, the Browns are grabbing Riley Leonard from Notre Dame. Maybe nothing more than a backup QB at the NFL level, head coach Kevin Stefanski will at least get to work with Leonard to see if anything is there. You just never know...