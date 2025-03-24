With free agency still having a ton of quality names available, there could be a plethora of free agency moves that could happen before the NFL Draft. The NFL Draft is about a month away, so teams will continue their top-30 visits and finish up their draft boards.

No one truly knows what's going to happen, and with this less-than-ideal QB class, the uncertainty is at an all-time high. The 2024 NFL Draft was a totally different story, as six QBs went in the top 12 picks, and you could argue that all six of those passers would easily be the best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There also isn't a ton of high-end talent in this draft class as compared to others. Overall, it's not a strong class, and teams who are in need of a rebuild are in a tough spot. Let's get into our latest NFL mock draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft as free agency continues on

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

What if the Tennessee Titans simply do not have a high enough grade on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to take them first overall? The need for a long-term QB is present, but this class is quite weak at the top, as Ward and Sanders may just barely be first-round prospects. The Titans pass on both and instead take Penn State pass-rushing expert Abdul Carter with the first overall pick.

2. Cleveland Browns - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Cleveland Browns probably do not expect Cam Ward to fall to them at pick no. 2, so they waste no time turning that draft card in. It would not shock me if the Browns had a semi-notable QB move up their sleeve in the form of a veteran signing or trade to at least raise the floor of the room in 2025.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Most mock drafts probably have Shedeur Sanders heading to the New York Giants at some point, and this might be even more true if Aaron Rodgers ends up picking the Pittsburgh Steelers or retirement. The Giants have virtually nothing of note going for them and have to hope that Sanders can be their guy. The team recently signed Jameis Winston.

4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

A place where he may actually get to play a good bit of WR, Travis Hunter heads to the New England Patriots at pick four in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Hunter is absolutely going to play both sides of the ball in the NFL, but the usage may depend on which team ends up with him.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham falls to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fifth overall selection. The Jags need to get more nasty in the trenches, so Graham can help them do that for the present and for the long-term.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Clemson

It would be a silly choice to use pick six on a running back, which is what some mock drafts have the Raiders doing. They absolutely need some secondary help and should not hesitate to take Will Johnson from Clemson if he is there at pick six.

7. New York Jets - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell is a Day 1 starter along the offensive line for the New York Jets. He's there at pick seven in our latest NFL mock draft, so GM Darren Mougey nabs him up to protect Justin Fields, who they signed in free agency.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tet McMillan is the Panthers pick here with the eighth overall selection. The offense does need at least one more dynamic weapon, so perhaps McMillan is that guy for Bryce Young and Carolina. Young himself is entering perhaps the most important year of football in his entire career.

9. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With how awful the Saints roster is, it would make sense for them to focus on rebuilding it from the inside, out. Armand Membou is a Day 1 starter along the offensive line in the NFL and is going to help out the Saints for years to come. I am sure QB Derek Carr would be a fan of this selection.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With the Chicago Bears making a notable investment along their offensive line this offseason, they have afforded themselves the ability to use their first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty. New Bears head coach Ben Johnson probably wants to build his own version of his old team, the Detroit Lions.