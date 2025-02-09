It is very much mock draft season, and even though the Super Bowl is on Sunday, that won't stop us from rolling out yet another mock draft. In my opinion, free agency and the NFL Draft season is the best time of the year in the NFL. Players switch teams, get paid tens of millions of dollars, and young adults have their NFL dreams come true.

It's truly a prolific time in the NFL. Well, the 2025 NFL Draft is at the end of April, and as we have said, the main issue with the NFL Draft this year is the lack of high-end talent and the lack of high-end QB talent. This is totally different from the 2024 NFL Draft, where six QBs went in the first 12 picks.

Heck, we may not see the sixth QB taken this year until the middle rounds. Let's get into our latest NFL Mock Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest top-10 mock draft ahead of Super Bowl LIX

1. Tennessee Titans - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Tennessee Titans shock a bit in this NFL Mock Draft and take Travis Hunter. The Titans do need CB and WR help, so Hunter could legitimately play both sides of the ball for Tennessee. The Titans notably hired Mike Borgonzi to be their new GM and are likely making a bold move at QB this coming offseason.

With no viable franchise QB in sight in 2025, the Titans may have a one-year stopgap option before pivoting to the 2026 NFL Draft, where the QB class is projected to be much stronger.

2. Cleveland Browns - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Cleveland Browns take Cam Ward from Miami (FL) at pick two. I could see a world where the Browns actually sign Kirk Cousins, who the Atlanta Falcons are likely going to release. A QB room of Cousins + Ward in 2025 could actually be a viable long-term solution.

Ward may need some time to develop, and while the Browns have been dysfunctional, head coach Kevin Stefanski knows how to develop a quarterback. This scenario could provide some much-needed hope for Browns' fans, and it could give the franchise a legitimate runway to move on from Deshaun Watson, who recently tore his Achilles again.