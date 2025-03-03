With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine over, let's crack open a quick NFL mock draft. Now that the NFL combine is over, we about a week before the NFL free agency period begins, which is one of the best and most content-filled times of the year.

The 2025 NFL Draft is in late-April, but we did see many players across the NFL Draft landscape put on a performance to try and help out their draft stock. There are a ton of draftable running backs and tight ends this year, which was proven during the combine.

But as we know, the QB class is a bit weaker, so do not be shocked if the top of the 2025 NFL Draft is a bit freaky. We cracked open a quick top-5 mock draft now that the NFL Scouting Combine is over.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest top-5 mock draft after scouting combine

1. New York Giants (via TEN) - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

It truly would not be shocking to see the Tennessee Titans trade the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft:

From the NFL Combine: @Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said he’s gotten some phone calls about the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/46PC6Okob9 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 25, 2025

Being that there is no clear-cut top QB, or at least a QB who is unquestionably deserving of the top overall pick, the Tennessee Titans can capitalize on the desperation of the New York Giants. Think about it - the Giants are clearly desperate for a QB - they swung and missed big-time on Daniel Jones and stuck with him for too long.

Furthermore, the Titans GM, Mike Borgonzi, is in the first year on the job, so he has a much longer leash than Joe Schoen, the GM for the New York Giants. This could be a logical move for the Titans, as they would know for a fact that they would be moving down and seeing a QB fall off the board. This could then still push their top non-QB prospect down to them with the third overall pick.

If you ask me, it makes a lot of sense if the Giants traded up and took Cam Ward, the QB from Miami.