The Cleveland Browns have to have a solid NFL Draft class. Would this mock draft put them on the right track? I don't know if you have heard, but the Browns need a lot of talent and might have the worst transaction in the history of sports with the Deshaun Watson trade.

Them taking a QB at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft is very likely, and even before that, they will probably address the position in free agency as well. I can't imagine that Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski will have a long leash to get this team on the right track in 2025.

Would this 2025 NFL Mock Draft put them on the right path?

Browns NFL Mock Draft: Team goes all-in to fix their inept offense

2nd Pick - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Taking Cam Ward at pick no. 2 might not be a bad idea. The Browns saw the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in their faces, so they does give them more urgency to fix the position with Ward, who does have a much higher ceiling than Shedeur Sanders.

33rd Pick - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I would not expect the team to bring Nick Chubb back in free agency, so they could take UNC's Omarion Hampton at pick 33 to rebuild their backfield. All of a sudden, the Browns might be laying the foundation of the offense for years to come.

67th Pick - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Mason Taylor can do it all from the TE position and has NFL blood. The Brown use their 67th pick in this NFL Mock Draft to snag the tight end. The RB and TE positions have new blood and could be set for the long-term.

94th Pick - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Four picks in a row on the offensive side of the ball is not a bad idea for the Browns, as they snag offensive lineman Hollin Pierce from Rutgers at pick 94.

103rd Pick - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

It is not until the 103rd overall selection that the Browns take someone on the defensive side of the ball. They'll draft Zy Alexander, the rangy cornerback from LSU.

165th Pick - Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

Nick Nash from San Jose State was insanely productive in the 2024 college football season. Cleveland can rely on his college production to justify taking him at pick 165.

181st Pick - Jake Majors, OC, Texas

Jake Majors could be a much-needed starting interior offensive lineman for the Browns. Cleveland uses two draft picks on players along the offensive line in this mock draft.

194th Pick - Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

A smaller player at defensive tackle, we have seen players who are undersized along the DL carve out lengthy NFL careers. Perhaps Aeneas Peebles could be the next one who stays in the NFL for a while.

202nd Pick - Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Now getting into some very late-round picks, Cleveland takes another running back and grabs Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech.

216th Pick - Kobe King, LB, Penn State

At pick 216, Cleveland takes linebacker Kobe King from Penn State. At this point, the Browns can hope that some of these late-round players end up as quality depth options.

217th Pick - Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

A guy who blocks his tail off, Jackson Hawes heads to the Browns with pick 217.

257th Pick - Glendon Miller, S, Maryland

Glendon Miller heads to the Browns with the 257th pick in this NFL Mock Draft. Would this mock draft rebuild the Cleveland Browns for the long-term and put them on the right track?