There are some flat-out bad general managers in the NFL. Let's power rank the five worst approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. One huge requirement for teams that plan on winning in the NFL is having a general manager that knows what they are doing.

It's easier said than done, and being a GM surely is not easy. It's why like the head coach position, there is also a good bit of turnover in the NFL at the GM spot. There are some truly awful ones that are still somehow in their positions.

And unless something major changes before then, these are the five worst GMs in the NFL approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 5 worst GMs approaching 2025 NFL Draft

5. Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns

During his five years as the GM of the Cleveland Browns, Berry has a 40-44 record with two winning seasons. The main thing that has brought his tenure down, and it's a big one, is pulling off what may turn into the single-worst transaction in the history of professional sports.

The Deshaun Watson trade has thrown this franchise down a huge abyss, and there isn't a clear way out just yet. Berry having this trade blow up in his face is just horrid, but here we are. He has made some solid moves during his tenure, but there was clearly something with Deshaun Watson that was being masked during his time with the Houston Texans. Why didn't Berry see it before pulling the trade off?

4. Chris Ballard, Indianapolis Colts

Two playoff appearances in eight years, no division titles, and a 62-69-1 overall record is just not great at all for Chris Ballard.

He seems to be viewed by some as one of the better GMs in the NFL, but there really isn't anything to argue that. Ballard is quite easily one of the worst. He has hit on a good bit of players in the NFL Draft over the years, but he is constantly not nearly active enough in free agency and has totally whiffed on the QB position ever since Andrew Luck retired.

Chris Ballard has cemented himself as a failed GM with the Indianapolis Colts. Sixty-two wins in eight seasons comes out to 7.75 wins per year. It's just not been a good stretch of football for the Colts' franchise, and Ballard is the one with his hands on it the most.

3. Trent Baalke, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trent Baalke has definitely hit on some draft picks during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is also way too trigger-happy in free agency and seems to not be a well-liked person. The Jaguars seemed to have been firmly in the running to hire Ben Johnson as their new head coach, but the tea leaves would tell us that Baalke was a reason why Johnson may not not wanted the job.

Overall, the Jags have been bad during Baalke's tenure. He's got a 25-43 record as the GM of the Jaguars. And I am not sure if his job security isn't hanging by a thread at this point. Baalke may also be at his last GM stop in the NFL. He is no. 3 in our power rankings.

2. Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints

You just have to wonder what Mickey Loomis is doing over in New Orleans. The Saints, again, have a hysterically disastrous cap situation. And it's Loomis who has been running the show ever since Sean Payton left the team following the 2021 NFL Season. They did trade CB Marshon Lattimore at the deadline but also extended RB Alvin Kamara.

I am not sure what Loomis is building or if he even has an idea. If I were the Saints' tippy-top brass, I would have parted ways with Loomis at least a year ago. With little young talent and no franchise QB in sight, Loomis has dug the Saints into a horrifically deep hole that many require a different person to dig out of. Loomis is no. 2 in our GM power rankings.

1. Joe Schoen, New York Giants

Easily the worst general manager in the NFL, Joe Schoen is somehow still in his position and has swung and missed many times during his short tenure. The New York Giants bottomed out in 2024 and are now holders of the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The biggest blunder of Schoen's is either giving Daniel Jones a $160 million contract or passing up on Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft in favor of Malik Nabers. Heck, him letting Saquon Barkley out the door is another massive blunder.

The offensive line is also still a mess, and the best player along the OL, Andrew Thomas, was not even drafted by Schoen. I truly feel bad for Giants' fans. Joe Schoen is clearly the worst general manager in the NFL approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.