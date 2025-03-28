There could be some crazy action near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Could a couple of unexpecting teams make a major move up the board? You just never know at this point...

If this NFL Draft class had a Caleb Williams at the top, there would be no question what the Tennessee Titans would do with the first overall pick, and I am not even sure there is a Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels in this class.

It's a rough time to need blue-chip talent or a franchise QB. This could cause some action at the very top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's dive into yet another mock draft, featuring some league-altering trades.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: League-altering trading with the first 10 picks

1. New York Jets (via TEN) - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The first major move of this mock draft is the New York Jets trading way up from pick seven with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans would accept a huge haul to move down just six picks, so with that pick, the Jets grab Cam Ward and get their QB of the future.

With Justin Fields as the starter, at least for the time being, it would only be a matter of time before fans start calling for Ward.

2. New Orleans Saints (via CLE) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Another trade! The New Orleans Saints try to do some future planning and grab Shedeur Sanders by trading up to the second overall pick, sending the Cleveland Browns down to their ninth pick. The Browns should consider this, as they simply need a ton of capital to try and rebuild their roster and dig out of the failed Deshaun Watson trade.

3. New York Giants - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The New York Giants go with Travis Hunter in this mock draft and might be less-likely to take a QB given their recent move to sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.

4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter somehow falls to the fourth overall pick in this mock draft. The New England Patriots nab him up. The Pats do need some serious left tackle help, but I would have to guess that if Carter makes it to pick four, New England would make that move.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Another prospect that is simply there for the taking is Mason Graham heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fifth pick in this mock draft. The Jags have to get a bit nastier on both sides of the ball, and Graham can absolutely help them do that on defense for years to come.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

This might be the 'ceiling' for how high Ashton Jeanty can go in the 2025 NFL Draft. He heads to the Las Vegas Raiders in pick six of our latest mock draft. Jeanty might just be a generational running back prospect and could be an instant 1,000-yard player in the NFL.

7. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ) - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

With the Tennessee Titans moving down, they are likely set to address the QB position later on in the 2025 NFL Draft. For now, they'll use their newly-acquired seventh overall pick on Tet McMillan, the "X" receiver from Arizona. The Titans are setting the stage for a rookie QB to come in with a great chance to develop.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

It does feel like the Carolina Panthers are missing just one more piece in their secondary, so they'll use pick eighth on Will Johnson, the cornerback from Michigan. The Panthers did just extend stud CB Jaycee Horn.

9. Cleveland Browns (via NOR) - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Cleveland Browns traded down from the second overall pick in this mock draft and are still able to land a top OL prospect in Armand Membou. The Browns will have some serious work to do along their offensive line, so they get ahead a bit by taking Membou.

10. Chicago Bears - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I would not be shocked if we saw two running backs going with the first 10 picks. Omarion Hampton is not as good of a prospect as Ashton Jeanty, but he is absolutely a first-round player and a legitimate RB1 at the next level.