The 2025 NFL Draft is only three months away, and these three teams could be very likely to trade inside the top 5. With there clearly being two QBs that highlight the top of this class, that could force some QB-needy teams to try and trade up for them.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders both have their positives and negatives, and while neither is a stellar prospect, they play the most important position in all of sports, so they will be sought after. This could force some teams to get into a bidding war to try and even trade up for their services.

But there could be some other players that teams have their eye on. It would not shock me to see some drama near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. These three teams could be the most likely to trade up.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Most likely teams that could trade into the top 5

Las Vegas Raiders (6th overall pick)

The Las Vegas Raiders won two games late in the 2024 NFL Season and kind of tanked their draft spot in the first round. They are now slated to pick sixth overall and will probably pursue a trade up to take one of the top QBs in Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. The Raiders missed out on Ben Johnson to be their next head coach and have been circling the drain for years now.

This team needs a major move in the 2025 NFL Draft to try and get their franchise back on track.

New Orleans Saints (9th overall pick)

The New Orleans Saints will have a new head coach in the very near future. I am actually shocked that GM Mickey Loomis has been able to survive this long, as he has done a downright terrible job recently in managing the cap and the roster talent itself. The Saints stink, if we are being honest, and one way to dig out of this mess is potentially trading more of their veteran players under contract to get some cap savings and draft capital.

This would give them more capital to trade up into the top 5 to land one of the NFL Draft's true blue-chip prospects.

New York Jets (7th overall pick)

The New York Jets do have a ton of talent on their roster, and much of that is thanks to Joe Douglas, their former GM who was a top performer in the NFL Draft. The Jets really don't need a whole lot, but their biggest issue is not having a franchise QB. With how much talent the Jets do have and them needing a new head coach and GM, they could be a team that looks to make an early splash to land a rookie QB prospect.

They could plug him behind Aaron Rodgers for a year with the hope that he can develop as the backup QB. This could be a legitimate solution and could give the Jets a decent shot at finding their franchise passer. Rodgers has not been that, but he did play quite well down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season.