2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting landing spots for top 5 quarterback prospects
The 2025 NFL Draft class at the quarterback position is shaping up to be polarizing once again. But what is new when it comes to quarterbacks and the NFL Draft, right?
The 2024 NFL Draft had a whopping six quarterbacks taken within the first 12 picks, and so far, all four of the guys who have actually played look like they're going to be long-term fixtures for their respective teams. Can quarterback-needy teams in the 2025 offseason find similar success, or will supply and demand be a problem yet again?
As we like to do here, we're going to take a look at a bit of an unconventional 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenario predicting landing spots for the top five projected quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft: Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Texas's Quinn Ewers, and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. Understanding that list could change drastically over the next couple of months, what situations could be right for each of those guys?
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders rescues Brock Bowers with Raiders
New York Giants: Cam Ward, Miami
The New York Giants obviously know they need fresh blood at the quarterback position as they made the difficult decision to end the Daniel Jones era this year. It just so happened to be during the season after everyone had already tried to tell them that they were about to be a year too late, including some angry Giants fans in the offseason who got a chance to confront GM Joe Schoen directly.
Cam Ward would be a fascinating fit for the Giants because he's proven he has the clutch gene and can spread the ball to a variety of targets. You will have to live with the highs and lows of Ward's play early on but I think Brian Daboll and his staff could develop him well.
Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
There might not be a more ideal scenario this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders than landing Shedeur Sanders. Sanders obviously has great NFL bloodlines and you can see football in his DNA with the way he plays. He's a natural. If Sanders can learn to avoid sacks better as he continues to grow as a player, he's going to be an outstanding pro. That is his one major flaw at this point.
But even with that in mind, Sanders has the toughness and field vision to operate an NFL offense right away. He's not going to run for 1,000 yards anytime soon but he can make plays on the move as well. The Raiders need someone who is going to get the ball out to Brock Bowers accurately and on time, and Sanders can do that.
Tennessee Titans: Jalen Milroe, Alabama
The Tennessee Titans have quite the enigma at quarterback right now in Will Levis. The talent with Levis is obvious, but he strikes as almost a second coming of Jameis Winston in a number of ways. Their evaluation on him will be fascinating, but someone who could do really well for this team is a player like Jalen Milroe.
Milroe is obviously progressing well as a passer, but his dynamic ability to run the football could help him really excel early on at the NFL level. Milroe has had games throwing for nearly 400 yards this season and another game in which he ran for over 150 and four touchdowns. He's a stud.
If Titans GM Ran Carthon had anything to do with moving up for Trey Lance, perhaps he will view Milroe as a chance for redemption.
Miami Dolphins: Quinn Ewers, Texas
The Miami Dolphins obviously have Tua Tagovailoa, but the idea of a player like Quinn Ewers in that Mike McDaniel offense as a backup option is very intriguing.
Ewers's projection has floated all over the place this year and there was some thought he could be a 1st-round pick, some thought he could go anytime on Day 2. If he's a Day 2 guy, the Dolphins could benefit greatly. He's a smart player who is going to carve out a long career as a pro due to his competitiveness and overall physical/athletic makeup.
The Dolphins might be the perfect situation for him at the next level to have short and long-term success.
Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
One of the quarterbacks eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft who might have the toughest decision before him is LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier has NFL-level traits and is being viewed by a lot of people already as a 1st-round talent. If that's the case, he should probably just take his chances and see what happens in the NFL Draft process. With that in mind, he could probably rebound next year, have a little better of a season, and end up being a sure-fire top-10 player.
Still, if you can play, you'll get noticed by NFL teams. There is plenty out there on tape from Nussmeier making NFL-level throws and showing NFL level pocket movement that will entice teams. And if your stock isn't great, it might mean you land in a preferable situation. The Rams with Matthew Stafford seemingly on borrowed time are always an intriguing potential landing spot for young QBs.