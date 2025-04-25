2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 mock draft after surprising Day 1 picks

With the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft now over, let's get into a mock draft for the second round, which kicks off day two. And unsurprisingly, the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was filled with some fireworks, but at the same time, much of what we saw was still a surprise, if that makes any sense.

A few players went higher than expected, and some went lower than expected. Teams made picks that we did not see coming, while others made picks that we could see from a mile away. With a ton of picks - over 200 still left to go in the 2025 NFL Draft, let's create a Round 2 mock draft with the remaining prospects.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 mock draft after jaw-dropping Round 1

33. Cleveland Browns - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The most explosive RB left on the board, TreVeyon Henderson heads to the Cleveland Browns after they take Mason Graham in Round 1.

34. Houston Texans (via NYG) - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden III is the first pick for the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft after trading out of Round 1.

35. Tennessee Titans - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Nic Scourton is a huge boost to the Titans pass rush after taking Cam Ward first overall.

36. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders hears his name called after 35 others go before him. The Browns take Sanders and hope be can be their long-term QB.

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson shockingly falls out of Round 1 but heads to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 37th selection.

38. New England Patriots - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green was insanely productive in college and would be a welcome addition to the New England Patriots.

39. Chicago Bears - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

This Round 2 mock draft has the Chicago Bears adding Demetrius Knight Jr from South Carolina with one of their two second-round picks.

40. New Orleans Saints - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Two-straight linebackers are off the board here in Round 2, as the New Orleans Saints grab Carson Schwesinger from UCLA.

41. Chicago Bears - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

With their other second-round pick, the Bears bolster their secondary with Trey Amos from Ole Miss.

42. New York Jets - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins is a great pick for the Jets with the 42nd selection in our latest mock draft.

43. San Francisco 49ers - Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Dylan Sampson heads to the San Francissco 49ers with pick 43 and figures to make a mean combination with Christian McCaffrey.

44. Dallas Cowboys - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

After grabbing Tyler Booker in Round 1, the Dallas Cowboys keep up on offense and take TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at pick 44.

45. Indianapolis Colts - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

Tate Ratledge heads to the Indianapolis Colts in the middle of the second round. Indy has to get more protection up front.

46. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) - Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

The LA Rams traded out of Round 1 but is still able to beef up their secondary with Azareye'h Thomas from Florida State.

47. Arizona Cardinals - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Arizona Cardinals help out their backfield and take Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State at pick 47.

48. Miami Dolphins - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Two picks along the defensive front for the Miami Dolphins with their first two picks is great work by GM Chris Grier.

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Shemar Stewart and Donovan Ezeiruaku is a not-too-shabby haul for the Cincinnati Bengals.

50. Seattle Seahawks - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

It's a run on pass rushers here in this mock draft, as the Seattle Seahawks take JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State.

51. Denver Broncos - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

The Denver Broncos took Jahdae Barron in Round 1 but now finally address offense and take Kaleb Johnson, the RB from Iowa.

52. Seattle Seahawks - Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

More defensive help is coming for the Seahawks, as they take Billy Bowman from Oklahoma at pick 52.

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Our latest NFL mock draft for Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft sees Xavier Watts coming off the board to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

54. Green Bay Packers - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

The Green Bay Packers took Matthew Golden in Round 1 but address their defense here in this Round 2 mock draft.

55. Los Angeles Chargers - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

After taking Omarion Hampton in the first round, the LA Chargers add to their DL and grab TJ Sanders in Round 2.

56. Buffalo Bills - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

A controversial prospect, Isaiah Bond heads to the Buffalo Bills at pick 56.

57. Carolina Panthers - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Ozzy Trapilo is a developmental tackle prospect who heads to the Carolina Panthers with the 57th pick.

58. Houston Texans - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Another tackle off the board - the Houston Texans add to their OL and grab Anthony Belton from NC State.

59. Baltimore Ravens - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Baltimore Ravens stack up on defense and take Princely Umanmielen at pick 59.

60. Detroit Lions - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Tre Harris heads to the Detroit Lions at pick 60 in our latest mock draft.

61. Washington Commanders - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

Elijah Arroyo is a fun tight end prospect who heads to the Washington Commanders at the bottom of Round 2.

62. Buffalo Bills - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

Buffalo continues to add to their secondary and grabs Kevin Winston Jr from Penn State.

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Jaylin Noel gives the Kansas City Chiefs some much-needed help on offense and is their pick at 63 in this mock draft.

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

The Eagles grab two defensive players with their first two picks and take Alfred Collins at the bottom of Round 2.