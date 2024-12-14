2025 NFL mock draft: Top 10 mock draft ahead of Sunday's Week 15 action
It's sad that the 2024 NFL season is already winding down so quickly, but you won't hear any of us complaining about 2025 NFL Mock Draft season heating up. For a lot of teams, Week 15 of the 2024 season is simply another barrier in the way of this year finally being over. There are already a whopping eight teams with 10 losses and a handful of others close behind.
We had one of our biggest shifts in the 2025 NFL Draft order this past week as the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans and relinquished their #1 overall slot to the Las Vegas Raiders. And the New York Giants are close behind.
It also seems like there might be some fresh blood in the mix for the top 10 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. It could end up just being some recency bias or hype, but one player at the quarterback position, in particular, is potentially skyrocketing up boards.
Let's take a quick look at the top 10 picks ahead of Week 15 action and where players could land.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Allar entering the top 10 mix?
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
I'm not going to sit here and say that the Las Vegas Raiders will be actually bullied into taking Shedeur Sanders 1st overall, but he might be the "least risky" of the quarterbacks in this class even if he doesn't have the highest upside.
It's going to be interesting to start to find out how NFL teams perceive Sanders the closer we get to the 2025 NFL Draft. A team like the Raiders is desperate to raise the floor at the position when everyone else in the division seemingly has found someone. Sanders takes too many sacks, but he's a smart player, he distributes the ball well, and he's going to be able to run a full playbook.
2. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
When you talk about quarterbacks with boom or bust potential, Cam Ward is probably at the top of the list. There's tremendous upside here with Ward's overall skill set as he can make plays both as a passer and runner. The Giants are in a position where taking this risk might be worth it considering how well Brian Daboll did with Josh Allen in Buffalo (which is how he got the Giants job in the first place).
3. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The New England Patriots would probably be jumping for joy at this scenario, getting the top non-QB on the board and adding a tremendous, unique playmaker to both sides of the ball. It's hard to imagine Hunter playing full-time on both sides of the ball in the NFL, but with New England, I think he'd come in and be the #1 target for Drake Maye in the passing game while contributing in packages defensively.
4. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The development of Bryce Young has really just saved the Carolina Panthers from an offseason of misery in 2025. Young has played well enough that the Panthers legitimately could have won their last five games in a row, and his emergence has allowed them to enter the offseason fully prepared to invest in the talent around the former Heisman winner.
Dave Canales came from Seattle and Tampa Bay, where the presence of guys like DK Metcalf and Mike Evans made life on the QB much easier. Tetairoa McMillan could give Bryce Young a much-needed #1 target.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Jacksonville Jaguars could go with cornerback Will Johnson here and take maybe the player with the "highest floor" in the class, but Abdul Carter could end up being a consistent double-digit sack player at the next level as well.
Pass rushers off the edge are at a premium in this class and the Jags have the worst pass rush win rate in the entire NFL this season.
6. Tennessee Titans: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Here is the latest addition to our top 10 overall picks, and possibly a bit of a hot take. Maybe a little bit of recency bias. There is a lot to like about Penn State's Drew Allar who has all of the physical traits and arm talent to succeed in the NFL. His poise and ability to navigate the pocket under pressure could remind Titans head coach Brian Callahan of Joe Burrow a little bit.
I'm not saying Allar is Joe Burrow, but perhaps he has the tools that a coach like Callahan would like to work with and build around.
7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
I don't know where to begin with the Jets this coming offseason. We could see a complete dismantling of this roster and with the emphasis the last couple of years being in the trenches offensively, perhaps we'll see the Jets go to the defensive front and add a guy like Mason Graham, who could help provide more favorable matchups for Will McDonald off the edge.
8. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Depending on who you ask, there might not even be a single quarterback worthy of going in the top-10 overall picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. We'll see in a few months if the NFL agrees.
Is this a situation where we're just using a shoehorn to get quarterbacks in the top 10 picks, or will there be a major discrepancy in the way NFL Draft pundits view QBs and the way NFL teams view them? Because there have been #1 overall pick talks for Jalen Milroe at times this year and then there are people who think he's not a 1st-round pick at all.
The Browns desperately need a cost-controlled option and Milroe's dynamic skill set could make him a fun fit for Kevin Stefanski.
9. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
I don't think there's any question about the fact that the Chicago Bears need to add to the offensive line to help Caleb Williams, even though quarterback sacks should not always be attributed to the offensive line. The Bears do need offensive line help, and they are in decent shape to potentially get the top offensive lineman on their board in this draft class.
10. New Orleans Saints: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The New Orleans Saints are just hanging out back here with the 10th overall pick and they end up getting maybe the best value of the entire top 10 mock draft. Will Johnson has a high floor as a prospect and is a cornerback prospect who looks like he was built in a lab. A number of people have compared him to Pat Surtain II for his size, athleticism, ball skills, and technicall prowess.
This pick would make a ton of sense after New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore to Washington this year.