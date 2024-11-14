2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 mock draft ahead of Week 11
9. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
This is another team that needs to reset at the QB position. The one good thing about the Carolina Panthers this year is that they are getting some nice contributions from some of their rookie playmakers, so perhaps something sustainable is being built there.
Just because they need a QB, does not mean they need to reach for one if they are picking ninth in the 2025 NFL Draft. They'll grab yet another young playmaker on offense and take the massive Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
As for the QB position, it would not shock me if the Panthers actually signed someone like Derek Carr for a year or two - it feels like the Saints are going to move on from Carr, and perhaps Carolina could sign him to be a bridge and maybe even take a QB in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. I don't know; it's just a thought.
10. Miami Dolphins - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Miami Dolphins are now 3-6 on the season and do have some easier opponents coming up, so this team could sneakily more games than we think to close out the 2024 NFL Season. Miami's situation is quite interesting; they have a good QB who can't stay healthy and a ton of other players with high-end talent.
The Dolphins should focus on getting more physical in the trenches, so bolstering the offensive and defensive lines would make a lot of sense to me. I went with Abdul Carter in this 2025 NFL mock draft. This would be the second year in a row the Dolphins take a pass rusher from Penn State.
With both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips hurt, it's wise if Miami doesn't play games with this unit and keeps investing in it. I could see the Dolphins also targeting an offensive lineman here as well. It will be interesting to see if GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel are still with the team in 2025.
There you have it, a top-10 NFL mock draft ahead of Week 11.