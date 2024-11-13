NFL Playoff Picture: Current playoff matchups if season ended today
We're now through the first 10 weeks of the 2024 season. Let's dive into the current NFL playoffs if the season ended today. The current teams that are sitting in a playoff spot may actually stay mostly the same when the playoffs roll around. The AFC is definitely the weaker conference, so there is probably less of a chance for much change to happen there with the current playoff teams.
The NFC is a lot deeper, so following how their playoff picture looks will be a treat down the stretch. As we have come to the end of Week 10 in the 2024 NFL Season, let's take a peek at the current NFL playoff picture.
NFL Playoff Picture: Current playoff matchups if season ended today
AFC Playoffs
1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)
The lone unbeaten team in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs are currently the top seed in the AFC and own home field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs if this were to hold.
2. Buffalo Bills (8-2)
The Buffalo Bills are the second-seed in the AFC and do play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. They may be the only team who could catch the Chiefs in the AFC.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
Perhaps shockingly 7-2, the Pittsburgh Steelers are first in the AFC North and would currently host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round.
4. Houston Texans (6-4)
Now losers of three of four games, the Houston Texans need to figure something out along their offensive line, or this may be a one-and-done playoff team in the 2024 NFL Season.
5. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
I actually would be surprised if the Baltimore Ravens did not win the AFC North. They do still have to play the Pittsburgh Steelers twice, so that'll be interesting.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
The Los Angeles Chargers have already surpassed their 2023 win total and feel poised to win at least double-digit games in 2024.
7. Denver Broncos (5-5)
One of the shocks of the NFL season thus far, the Denver Broncos are 5-5 and actually control their own destiny in the AFC playoffs.
NFC Playoffs
1. Detroit Lions (8-1)
Jared Goff threw five interceptions and still came away with the win for the Detroit Lions. This is the best team in football in my opinion.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
Now riding a five-game winning streak, the Philadelphia Eagles have clearly figured something out and could take this momentum into the playoffs this season.
3. Atlanta Falcons (6-4)
The Atlanta Falcons would host the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round as the third seed. Atlanta feels poised to win the NFC South in 2024 and be guaranteed a top-4 seed in the NFL playoffs.
4. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
How about the Arizona Cardinals? They now lead the NFC West and QB Kyler Murray should be seen as an MVP candidate thus far.
5. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)
The Minnesota Vikings are behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, but many people thought they'd only win seven games total this year with Sam Darnold under center.
6. Washington Commanders (7-3)
The Washington Commanders have been one of the surprise stories of the 2024 NFL Season. They've won seven of their first 10 games and could very easily catch the Eagles to capture the NFC East title in 2024.
7. Green Bay Packers (6-3)
In third in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers were on their bye in Week 10 and do need Jordan Love to take better care of the football. They'd travel to face the Eagles in the Wild Card round if these standings held.