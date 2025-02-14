There are endless possibilities in the 2025 NFL Draft. This top-10 mock draft has a ton of insane trades at the top. The year to get a QB was back in the 2024 NFL Draft, so I do believe that paves the way for some drama at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.

There aren't a ton of blue-chip prospects or top-notch QB prospects as well. Teams may have to settle for a player in the first round or even simply try to trade down for extra capital. The best value in the 2025 NFL Draft does seem to be at the bottom of the first round through the second round.

Rebuilding teams across the NFL may have it tough in the 2025 NFL Draft. This top-10 mock draft is filled with some insane trades at the top.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 mock draft filled with insane trades

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans probably entertain offers to trade out of the first overall selection but decide to stay put and take Abdul Carter, the best EDGE rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft class out of Penn State. What will the team do with their QB situation in 2025 and beyond?

2. Las Vegas Raiders (via CLE) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Trade! The Las Vegas Raiders trade up with the Cleveland Browns to take Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. They make the move up the NFL Draft board to ensure that the New York Giants are not able to take Sanders.

3. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

And now with the third overall selection, the New York Giants take Cam Ward. Just like that, both of the assumed top quarterback prospects are off the board and headed to teams who desperately need franchise quarterback play.

Both QBs would have probably been second-round selections if they were in the 2024 NFL Draft class. They aren't special prospects.

4. Carolina Panthers (via NE) - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Trade! The Carolina Panthers trade up several spots with the New England Patriots to take Mason Graham, the defensive tackle from Michigan. The Panthers try to strengthen the middle of their defense and perhaps also add a pass rush element to their defense, which is absolutely something they are missing.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a shot at Travis Hunter with the fifth overall selection, and they make the move to bring him on board. Hunter may end up playing cornerback at the NFL level, which is probably where he will be the best NFL pro. The Jags satisfy a huge need by taking Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

6. Cleveland Browns (via LV) - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Now down at pick six, the Cleveland Browns take Will Campbell in this NFL Mock Draft. Campbell could be their long-term left tackle solution, as Jedrick Wills Jr just has not panned out the way they had hoped. The Browns still get an elite prospect despite trading down four slots.

7. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

We now know that the New York Jets are going to be moving on from Aaron Rodgers, so they could be in the mix for a top QB prospect, but in this NFL Mock Draft, they'll take Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona to try and rebuild the offense in an effort to set the stage for a QB at some point.

8. New England Patriots (via CAR) - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The New England Patriots opt to bolster their pass rush with Mykel Williams from Georgia. They accepted an offer to trade down with the Carolina Panthers. The Pats also need to repair their offensive line and find multiple new weapons for Drake Maye, their stud quarterback.

9. Dallas Cowboys (via NOR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Trade! The Dallas Cowboys get inside the top-10 of this NFL Mock Draft and take Ashton Jeanty. The Cowboys feel good enough about Jeanty to make a move to trade up three slots. Jeanty figures to get almost all of their carries. Dak Prescott will be returning from a hamstring injury he suffered during the 2024 NFL Season.

10. Chicago Bears - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

At pick 10 in this NFL Mock Draft, the Chicago Bears solve a position of need and find another pass rusher, taking James Pearce Jr from Tennessee.