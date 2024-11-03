2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 draft order following Week 9 action
Even though Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season is still currently going on, we actually still have the top-5 draft order already set for the time being! There are quite a few bad teams in the NFL, and there are actually six 2-7 teams after Week 9.
That's quite the huge number, so the battle for the no. 1 overall pick is going to get quite interesting as the second half gets more underway. Well, one thing that isn't awful about getting a top pick in the NFL Draft is that they can at least likely draft a blue-chip prospect, so not all is lost.
Let's see how the top-5 draft order looks following Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. New England Patriots (2-7)
A loss against the Tennessee Titans may actually do the New England Patriots some favors, as the Titans are just 2-6 themselves. The Pats desperately need a franchise left tackle and a stud playmaker at wide receiver.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
With their most recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now picking second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is just crazy to think about. It's also crazy to think that Doug Pederson survives much longer at this rate. The Jaguars are horribly coached to say the least.
This is just such an unexpected season for them. It's a shame, as their roster is quite good in my opinion.
3. New Orleans Saints (2-7)
Oh how the mighty have fallen. The New Orleans Saints started 2-0 on the season and have since lost seven games in a row. This is a huge indictment on the coaching staff and honestly partly due to them being so injured. The Saints must reset with a franchise QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
4. Carolina Panthers (2-7)
The Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, and with the Panthers second win, they now pick fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. If this QB class ends up not being nearly as good as currently thought, Carolina could be in some danger.
5. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
The Cleveland Browns got blown out in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season and could look to take a QB as well in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could in theory keep Jameis Winston as the starter through 2025 and try to develop someone behind him. That wouldn't be a bad scenario to try. Will the current coaching staff still be there in 2025, though?