All eyes will be on the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order for those folks who are fans of bad teams. Let's whip up a top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 17. The New York Giants are now slated to pick first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And if they lose their final two games, that would not change. There are a ton of horrible teams in the NFL this year; 10 of them have at least 10 losses, which is wild when you think about it. In total, 16 teams have losing records in 2024.

This is also not a good QB class, and there is not a ton of blue-chip talent, so this year is a bad year to be... bad.

Let's roll out another top-5 NFL mock draft approaching Week 17.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top 5 mock draft ahead of major Week 17 action

1. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Right now, the New York Giants have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could target Shedeur Sanders, who is the best QB prospect in the coming class and is someone the Giants pretty much have no choice but to take. They have to get the QB right this coming offseason if you ask me.

2. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots need to rebuild their team the right way and build it from the inside, out. They have to target someone who can be a franchise cornerstone along their offensive line for years to come, so that is why I went with Will Campbell from LSU. Some have said that Campbell may kick inside to guard at the NFL level, but the Pats need to see if he can be their franchise LT.

All Patriots' mock drafts have to go with an OT prospect with their first round pick in my opinion.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter heads to Jacksonville to play for the Jaguars. Hunter is probably very serious about playing both CB and WR at the NFL level. We'll see if he actually gets the chance to do that. He certainly has the skillset to excel at both positions, and the Jags do need help at CB and WR. This could be a 'two birds with one stone' pick for the Jags.

4. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans sending Will Levis to the bench does kind of tell you how they feel about him. Weeks ago, I was personally of the opinion that the Titans would give Levis another year, but this could be setting up for Tennessee to target a QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward is there for them at pick four, and they jump on it.

The Titans are really the most irrelevant team in the AFC and have to make some sort of splash at the QB position this offseason, and it could come in the 2025 NFL Draft.

5. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns are a mess and are not picking high enough in this NFL mock draft to grab Sanders or Ward, so they opt to bolster the trenches with Mason Graham, who is the best defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns may have a long way to go, and them not being able to find a franchise QB could mean that Deshaun Watson is suiting up for them in 2025...