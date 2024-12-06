2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 14 action
Week 14 of the 2024 NFL Season is already here, so let's whip up a top-5 NFL mock draft ahead of the new week. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions kick us off in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL Season.
We are also now in some playoff-clinching scenarios for certain teams, but others are most definitely looking toward the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hope to rebuild their broken franchises. We've rolled out some top-5 mock drafts almost every week to kickoff the newest slate of NFL games.
And we've got our latest top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 14 action.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Let's go in a slightly different path for our latest NFL mock draft and mock the top tackle to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who may keep hold of the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Trevor Lawrence won't suit up the rest of the way, so it's likely to be Mac Jones closing out the season for the Jags.
The Jaguars could use some more OL help. The team did trade Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings but also extended LT Walker Little. Campbell could perhaps kick over to RT or even kick inside to guard if he can't make it as a tackle.
2. Las Vegas Raiders - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward figure to be the top quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. I went with Cam Ward going first of the two to the Las Vegas Raiders, who desperately need a franchise QB. Ward is one of the more electric players in college football and would honestly be put in a pretty pressure-filled situation.
He'd be playing in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and now the emerging Bo Nix. The Raiders have been bad for what feels like forever, so there's also the recent history of the team factoring in here. The Raiders go with Cam Ward in our latest top-5 NFL mock draft.
3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Shedeur Sanders heads to play for the New York Giants, as the G-Men take him with the third overall pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Honestly, when you take a broad look here, the Giants may not be too far off if you think about it. They've got some nice players on the offensive line and a stud no. 1 WR in Malik Nabers.
The defense's pass rush is also quite good, so while I do believe GM Joe Schoen needs to go, the Giants coul hit on a QB and be right back in the mix. Shedeur Sanders may be the best QB in college football this year, and gets to the NFL and heads to the NFC East.
4. New England Patriots - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The New England Patriots could splurge in free agency next offseason to try and fix their offensive line, which is the worst in the NFL. They could also use some of their other 2025 NFL Draft picks on the OL. In this mock draft, they take Tetairoa McMillan, who may be the best WR in college football this year.
The Patriots do need to surround Drake Maye with a solid OL and a viable WR room. Both of those position groups have to be a top priority for the front office this coming offseason, or they risk Maye faltering and not developing. He's shown a lot of encouraging things in his rookie season, so getting the important positions fixed is huge.
5. Carolina Panthers - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Travis Hunter falls all the way to five in this NFL mock draft, so the Carolina Panthers nab him up, which would give Colorado two players to go inside the top-5, and no matter how you slice any mock draft, that's probably how it will end up. Hunter could legitimately play both cornerback and wide receiver at the NFL level, and I could argue that Carolina needs both.
They do need a true no. 1 WR in my opinion, so that may be where they slot Hunter, as Bryce Young has shown some things lately, and he's shown enough that I do not believe Carolina is going to take a first-round QB.
This could be the last chance for Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers, and if he gets a weapon like Travis Hunter, he and the offense could be in business.