2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

The 2025 NFL offseason is officially underway although the festivities can’t “legally” begin until March 12. Teams are already agreeing to trades and new contracts, making roster cuts, and getting ready for the absolute mayhem that is about to go down on March 10 with the legal negotiating period.

I wish we could call this the “calm” before the storm, but it’s anything but calm. This is the storm before the storm. This is the hail before the tornado. And the NFL is about to be a whirlwind of news and players changing teams. All of that makes each 2025 NFL mock draft prediction so much more fun.

In this 2025 NFL mock draft, we’re looking at a scenario without any trades but really leaning into some of the rumors coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine and what directions teams may choose to go regardless of their NFL Free Agency pursuits.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Pass rushers fly off the board in top 20 picks

1. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

It’s impossible to know after the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine what the Tennessee Titans are going to do with the #1 overall pick because nobody worked out. So, we’re going with who we believe is still the best overall player on the board in Colorado’s two-way superstar Travis Hunter. Hunter is a game-changer at the receiver position and can be just as good at cornerback. The question is – will the Titans let him do both?

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns seem poised to trade Myles Garrett at some point this offseason, or he at least seems incredibly motivated not to play for them. Regardless of Garrett’s status, the Browns need to use this pick on a potential cornerstone piece even though they don’t exactly have the luxury of time right now at quarterback. The organization seems to believe in Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry to get this thing turned around at some point.

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The New York Giants are fresh off of arguably the most embarrassing season they have had in recent memory. They let Saquon Barkley walk in free agency and he was maybe the biggest offseason acquisition for any team in the league. It just so happened to be their rivals in Philadelphia, who won the Super Bowl. They also cut Daniel Jones in the middle of the season. It’s time for them to take the plunge and start a new era.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

There should be an element of “meat and potatoes” to the 2025 NFL Draft for the New England Patriots. I think they will be aggressive in getting weapons for Drake Maye as well, but nothing is more pressing for this team right now than the offensive line and Will Campbell looks like the best of a pretty solid bunch in this year’s class. This is not a sensational value or anything, but Campbell has a high floor and should be an immediate impact starter.