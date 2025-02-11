There could be some blockbuster trades coming in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Would these three shake up the league for years to come? It does feel like we have seen a lot more trades in the NFL in recent years. Massive, blockbuster quarterback and wide receiver trades have almost been common lately.

Well, the 2025 NFL Offseason should be no different. There are going to be some top-tier names who will be on the move. And while we are just now getting started with the offseason, we still cooked up three major trades that could alter the league.

Let's talk about them here.

2025 NFL Offseason: 3 blockbuster trades that could alter the league

Deebo Samuel to the Denver Broncos

With news that the San Francisco 49ers and WR Deebo Samuel could be mutually parting ways, the Denver Broncos come to mind as a team that makes a lot of sense for his services. Sean Payton has talked about adding a 'joker' player on offense, and while he has specifically mentioned the running back and tight end position here, Samuel fits what Payton would want in a joker player.

He is great with the ball in his hands and has been called a 'wide-back' before because of his ability playing the WR role and the RB role on San Francisco's offenses for years. Deebo Samuel is beginning to get up there in age, but he's still got a good bit of value, and I do believe the 49ers would ideally like to send him out of the conference. Bo Nix needs more weapons. Deebo Samuel is a weapon.

Cooper Kupp to the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers do have the ability to pursue a veteran trade like this, and we do know with about 100% certainty that Cooper Kupp will be on a new team in 2025. Kupp announced himself that the LA Rams would be seeking a trade, and a team that does need another playmaker at WR are the Bolts.

Their best WR in 2024 was rookie Ladd McConkey. While this is great for the long-term, it also shows a huge role at the position. Kupp has played in just 24 games over the last two regular seasons but is still an above-average producer at the position. He would not be in a premier role with the Chargers, but the fit could make sense for both sides for a couple of years. LA went 11-6 in 2024 and lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.

Matthew Stafford to the New York Giants

Check out this little footnote here from Adam Schefter regarding the New York Giants:

Giants are hiring former Jaguars and Bills WR coach Chad Hall as their assistant quarterbacks coach, per source. Hall now reunites with his former Bills colleagues, HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, in New York. Hall also is the brother-in-law of current Rams QB Matthew… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2025

Perhaps this is Schefter indicating that something major could be on the horizon? Perhaps it's totally nothing. But regardless, Matthew Stafford and his camp probably feel a bit upset that the team is going to trade Cooper Kupp. And with the LA Rams already building for the future along the defensive line and offensive line, they could turn more positions over.

LA does need to eventually find a long-term QB situation, and while Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level, they will turn the page at some point. The New York Giants are desperate for some competent QB play, even if it's for a couple of years.

Maybe a 2nd-round pick to the LA Rams would be enough for the Giants to land Matthew Stafford for a couple of seasons? This move would greatly alter the hierarchy in the NFC.