There is going to be more quarterback movement in the coming NFL offseason. Let's predict where these three passers will end up. It truly feels like ever since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, the QB market has been more active.

We have seen a ton of high-profile passers change teams in recent years, and it's going to continue in the 2025 NFL Offseason. There are a few QBs who might be over the hump but who may also be holding out hope that there is a starting spot for them.

Some other QBs may also be hoping that they can sign with the right team to become the next Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. Let's predict where three of the more notable QBs available could sign in the coming offseason.

NFL Offseason Predictions: Predicting new homes for 3 notable quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins - Cleveland Browns

It does feel like it's only a matter of time before we see Kirk Cousins suiting up for the Cleveland Browns in 2025. The Browns need a cheap QB option to at least carry them through the 2025 NFL Season, and given how poorly Cousins played in 2024, I can't imagine he won't be cheap. Cousins would also get to reunite with Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski when the both were in Minnesota.

Both Kirk Cousins and the Browns need each other at this point - Cousins could stabilize things for a year while the Browns figure out a long-term QB situation - the 2026 NFL Draft is projected to be a lot deeper at QB, so Cleveland could eyeball next year's NFL Draft in the meantime.

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers will not be playing for the New York Jets in 2025, and while I am sure Rodgers can retire and will probably consider it, he may also see a chance to latch on with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a year. Pittsburgh likely isn't bringing back Russell Wilson in 2025, which is the right move, and Justin Fields isn't any good to begin with.

It might not be a marriage that lasts for more than a year, but Aaron Rodgers may want to give it one last shot in the NFL, and the Steelers just can't seem to get with the program at QB, so they would be a team who would have interest in the veteran QB.

Sam Darnold - Las Vegas Raiders

Sam Darnold is probably going to fetch a $100 million contract this coming offseason, and with the Las Vegas Raiders now having Pete Carroll as their head coach, Carroll may actually want someone like Darnold.

Pete Carroll may want to play solid defense, run the ball, and not ask his QB to do much. Sam Darnold can probably handle that, and for a $100 million contract, he'd probably like the gig, honestly. The Raiders aren't going to win a ton of games with this mindset, but Carroll is more of an old-school mind, so the Raiders chasing Darnold would not surprise me.