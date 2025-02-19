The 2025 NFL Offseason truly gets underway with the start of free agency. Let's make three insanely bold predictions for the offseason period. So much can happen in the next few months when we get underway with free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Teams are getting more and more aggressive in their quest to build a Super Bowl contending team. We have also seen teams get more creative with how they navigate the salary cap situation as well. It's a fun time to be a fan of the NFL.

The offseason will truly begin, as we said, with free agency. The coming FA period opens in mid-March when deals can be agreed upon. We'll see some insanely rich contracts for free agents, and contract extensions for players already on teams will also be coming.

Let's make three bold predictions for the NFL offseason.

2025 NFL Offseason: Making 3 outrageously bold offseason predictions

Myles Garrett gets traded to the Washington Commanders

The Cleveland Browns will trade Myles Garrett to the Washington Commanders in this bold predictions article. Garrett requested a trade from the Browns recently, and if the team had any sense, they would make a deal happen. Well, the Commanders have the need, the capital, and the cap space to make a move like this happen.

To me, there may not be a better fit. They now have Jayden Daniels, an elite QB, on his rookie deal for several years, and the Commanders were playing with house money in 2024. They need more talent, and more elite talent. Myles Garrett fits this perfectly.

Cincinnati Bengals manage to pay Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson

Somehow, someway, the Cincinnati Bengals will find a way to pay all of Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson. All three players are very good or elite at what they do. Chase won the NFL triple crown at wide receiver this year, and Hendrickson was the sack leader. I have no idea if the Bengals truly get out of their own way and quit being cheap, but this is a bold predictions article after all.

Cincy will find the money to pay all three players and keep them on the Bengals for the long-term.