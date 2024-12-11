NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the rookie QB class approaching Week 15
Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season is now upon us, so let's power-rank the rookie QB class approaching the newest slate of action. Four teams that have started rookie quarterbacks this season have to love where they are at the moment. All of the Patriots, Broncos, Bears, and Commanders have started their passers for a majority of the season.
And we're seeing these young signal-callers grow weekly. It's never always been pretty, but it's important to not get too hung up on the statistics and to get more hung up on the on-field product and the growth from Week 1. These four clubs have to be feeling good about where they are for the future.
It's likely that all of Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Caleb Williams are future franchise QBs. Let's power-rank the rookie QB class approaching Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the rookie QB class approaching Week 15
4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
You can't really fault Drake Maye for the situation he was thrown into on the Patriots. All of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix have been in significantly better situations than Maye, so it's no surprise that while Maye has been good, he's not been close to as good as the other three passers.
He lands in the fourth spot in our rookie QB power rankings.
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have now lost seven games in a row. They were once 4-2 on the season and were cooking on both sides of the ball. The one good thing that should give some encouragement to Bears fans is that this roster is just about ready to go, and the Bears could hire someone like Mike Vrabel or Ben Johnson to be the team's next head coach.
I really do not believe that this team is going to have a hard time hiring one of the top head coaching candidates. Caleb Williams has largely played well this year given some of the coaching inconsistencies and lands at the third spot in our rookie QB power rankings.
2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are showing us that they can win games in multiple ways. They've won in low-scoring slug-fests, blowouts, and now in total shootouts. The Broncos were on their bye in Week 14 and now have a huge game in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. A win over the Colts does just about get them into the playoffs, but they'd still have a tiny bit more work to do.
Nix has been very good this year and looks like a totally different QB from those first two games of his career. Nix comes in at no. 2 on our rookie QB power rankings, but you can very easily argue that he could be the top player.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels comes in at the no. 1 spot in our latest rookie QB power rankings. He and the Washington Commanders have lost three of their last four games, so their Week 14 bye was much-needed. The Commanders are 8-5 and hold the seventh and final seed in the NFC Playoff Picture.
It's likely that they make the playoffs this year unless something major happens down the stretch. Daniels may be seen as most as the favorite to win the Offensive Player of the Year award. Some have argued that it should be neither Daniels nor Bo Nix, but actually Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders.
No matter how you slice it, Jayden Daniels has been very good this season.