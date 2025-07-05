NFL Predictions: Five best teams in the league when the 2025 season ends

Let's get ay ahead of ourselves and predict the five best teams in the NFL when the 2025 season ends.

When you look at the potential for 2025, there are about 25 teams who could realistically have a shot at finishing with a winning record. The 'middle class' in the NFL last year was quite deep, as there were many 11, 10, and 9-win teams.

Some of those teams may take a step forward, while others may regress, and we haven't even talked about the best of the best, either. Let's try to sort through all of that and predict the five best teams when the 2025 NFL Season ends.

NFL Power Rankings: The top five teams when the 2025 season ends

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a very good roster - among the best in the NFL, and they also may sport the league's top defense and a second-year QB in Bo Nix ready to make a huge leap. The Broncos really aren't missing anything when you think about it, so their path to becoming one of the next contenders in the AFC is clear.

4. Washington Commanders

After going 12-5 in 2024, the Washington Commanders could be primed to win another game or two in 2025 and cement themselves as a mainstay atop the NFC. Washington also has an encouraging second-year QB in Jayden Daniels who could even get some MVP love as well.

No one would be shocked to see the Baltimore Ravens near the top of the NFL at the end of the 2025 season. They are among the best in the NFL, but the playoff success just has not been there, and after yet another playoff heartbreak last year, you have to wonder when major change comes.

For now, though, they come in at third in our power rankings.

2. Detroit Lions

If not for some brutal defensive injuries in 2024, the Detroit Lions could have found themselves in the Super Bowl. When healthy, this roster is the best in the NFL. Jared Goff has rebounded from a shaky ending with the LA Rams and is an elite QB, and the defense did finally find their footing in 2024. Can the Lions finish 2025 as the second-best team in the NFL?

1. Buffalo Bills

Arguably the best team in the NFL in 2024, the Buffalo Bills have not been able to slay the dragon in the AFC playoffs, but they are again poised to be the best team in the conference in 2025. Josh Allen own the MVP in 2024, and the offensive line turned out to be elite as well.

After some notable defensive changes this offseason, this season feels like the year for the Bills.