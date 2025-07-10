Kirk Cousins should find himself on a new team at some point in the 2025 NFL Season. Which three teams would he be an upgrade on?

An awkward QB situation in Atlanta could end with Kirk Cousins on a new team - the Falcons signed Cousins last offseason on a massive four-year deal, but he ended up regressing in real-time during the season. This forced the team to put in Michael Penix Jr, their rookie QB who was shockingly picked by the team in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With Penix likely being given every chance to develop, the Falcons may want to offload Cousins at some point in 2025. Which three teams would the veteran QB be an upgrade on in the 2025 NFL Season?

3 teams Kirk Cousins would be an upgrade on in the 2025 NFL Season

Cleveland Browns

Kirk Cousins and Kevin Stefanski have worked together in Minnesota, so this would be an obvious reunion and an upgrade, but it's not clear if the Browns would even have interest. Cleveland seems to be looking toward 2026 given the QB class will be better in the NFL Draft and because they have the Jaguars first-round pick.

The Browns might not be in the market for an upgrade like Cousins, but I guess it could happen.

The Indianapolis Colts have botched the QB position for years, and you get the feeling that GM Chris Ballard is on the hot seat if Indy can't field a winning team this year. His big QB move this offseason was, wait for it... Daniel Jones.

With Anthony Richardson likely being a lost cause, Indy may have to act quickly to find a stable QB for the 2025 NFL Season. Kirk Cousins is another year removed from that torn Achilles and would be the best QB on the roster.

The trade would be a typical Colts QB move but could be a temporary upgrade in 2025.

New Orleans Saints

With the worst QB room in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints have to be desperate for some signs of life. Derek Carr shockingly retired recently and the Saints used a second-round pick on Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft. Second-year QB Spencer Rattler is also in the picture. If nothing else, the Saints have some youth in the QB room, but if they're trying to compete and win games this year, Kirk Cousins might make the most sense.

But it would be rare to see an in-division QB trade.