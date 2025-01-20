The rookie quarterback class for the 2024 NFL Season has been quite good. Let's power-rank them as the season comes to an end in a few weeks. I think most of us know who may come in at no. 1 on these power rankings, but overall, this rookie QB class seems to be very special.

Two of them lead their teams to double-digit wins and a playoff berth. Two others showed a lot of promise and could explode in 2025. The year to get a QB seemed to have been in 2024, as the 2025 NFL Draft does not seem to be all that good for the QB position.

We ranked the rookie QB class weekly here on NFL Spin Zone. Let's power-rank them one last time as the 2024 NFL Season comes to an end.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the rookie QB class for the 2024 season

5. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr took over as the starting QB in Atlanta late in the season, as Kirk Cousins got benched. Penix does have a very good situation in front of him; he'll play behind a top offensive line and has great weapons in Drake London and Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons could be a problem in 2025 and beyond if Penix can have a good offseason and makes a leap in year two. He simply did not play enough to be ranked higher in our rookie QB power rankings, but there is a lot to like about him and the future for the Atlanta Falcons.

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams had at least a 95 passer rating in nine of 17 games in 2024 and also had a better than 3:1 TD:INT ratio, which is very good for a rookie. The main issue with Williams was him being sacked 68 times, which was the most in the NFL. He will continue to take a lot of sacks, as that is the kind of player he is. The Chicago Bears do need to bring in more starters along their OL, but let's not act like Williams wasn't bad.

The Bears have a huge offseason ahead of him. He was clearly the fourth-best rookie QB in the NFL this year, but the future is bright if you ask me.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye did about all he could with the New England Patriots. They had the worst offensive line in the NFL and perhaps the worst WR room in the league as well. If the Pats can make it work with Mike Vrabel and bring in the right personnel to fix the offense, Maye is going to explode in 2025.

I would not rule out the Patriots from being a frisky-good team next year, and while they may be two years away from contending for the playoffs, Vrabel and Maye is a very good foundation to build beyond. Maye is no. 3 in our power rankings.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos were playing with house money in 2024 and managed to win 10 games, make the playoffs, and also ended their playoff drought, which was the second-longest in the NFL. Denver and Nix proved a ton of people wrong in the 2024 NFL Season, so Nix comes in at no. 2 in our power rankings.

The Broncos will have a good bit of cap space open up and will have every reason to be aggressive in loading up around their young QB. Denver and Bo Nix are in a great spot for the long-term.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Yeah, this isn't up for discussion. Jayden Daniels is unquestionably the best rookie QB in the NFL this year and might end his season as the best rookie QB season of all-time. He is no. 1 in oupower rankings and has the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. They will be in Philadelphia to play the Eagles.

And it's not going to be an easy matchup for the team, but Daniels is already a top-8 QB at worst and is a better QB than his opponent, Jalen Hurts, so that could be a huge advantage for Washington coming into this game.

The Commanders have their QB of the future.