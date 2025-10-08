2025 NFL picks and score predictions for primetime games in Week 6

Sunday, October 12th

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a double-digit lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars and are now 2-3 on the season. Many people had figured that KC was going to get heated up here and win their third game in a row after an 0-2 start, but that isn't the case.

The harsh reality with this team is that they simply aren't that special and are again going to lose. The Detroit Lions come to town, and they just might be the best team in football right now. They out-talent the Chiefs at most positions, and Kansas City just does not have the secondary to keep up with the Lions receiving weapons.

This game might even get out of hand a bit.

Prediction: Lions win 28-17

Monday, October 13th

Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 PM ET

The first of two Monday Night Football games in Week 6, the Buffalo Bills travel to face the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off of their bye week. While the Falcons will be well-rested, the Bills usually rebound nicely after a bad loss, and I bet they do that this week. Atlanta is also pretty up-and-down, and you really just never know what you'll get from this team.

They've beaten the Vikings but have also gotten blown out by the Panthers. Buffalo wins this one and gets to 5-1. The Falcons drop to 2-3, but they should be able to move the ball.

Prediction: Bills win 28-23

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders, 8:15 PM ET

The Chicago Bears are another team coming out of their bye week in Week 6, and I think we can all remember the last time Washington and Chicago played. Something about a last-second Hail Mary rings a bell...

Anyway, the Bears are a better team now than they were in 2024, but I don't think that is going to change things here. Jayden Daniels is back and healthy and is going to propel this team to a solid 4-2 start, sending the Bears down to 2-3.

Prediction: Commanders win 26-20