2025 NFL picks and score predictions for the playoffs after Week 15 action

Conference Championship Round

(6) Buffalo Bills @ (1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. One thing to take note of here with the Bills is that while this team has won a ton of games this year, the defense hasn't been nearly as good, and the weaponry around Josh Allen, especially at wide receiver, just has not cut it this year. Denver's defense has overwhelmed some of the league's top offenses at times.

And the Bills really do not have a go-to weapon that can strain the Broncos' unit. Josh Allen has taken way more sacks this year than last year as well, so this could shape up to be something where Denver's defense, once again, does enough at home. Buffalo's defense can be exposed as well, and it really shouldn't be too big of a problem for Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense to move the ball.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-23

(2) Chicago Bears @ (1) Los Angeles Rams

The Chicago Bears have made a great run to this point, but the Los Angeles Rams are clearly ahead of Chicago at this point. The Bears would be set up nicely for the future if they were able to advance this far, but the Super Bowl-winning duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay prevails and advances to their second Super Bowl since 2021.

Prediction: Rams win 27-17

Super Bowl LX

It'd be really hard to not predict the Rams here. Both LA and Denver sport elite defenses and efficient offenses, but Denver's defense is a bit better than LA's. However, the Rams' offense is a bit better than the Broncos', so this game is about as evenly matched as you could get.

My early prediction would be the Rams, as they have done this before, and Matthew Stafford has played some unbelievable football in the postseason. It's been hard for the Broncos to be truly overwhelmed this year, but I think the Rams are able to do that and get a late score to win Super Bowl LX.

Prediction: Rams win 23-20