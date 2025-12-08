NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated QB rankings after crazy Week 14 action

If you don’t have a quarterback, you don’t have anything in today’s NFL. And with the playoff race heating up, that’s never been more true.

We saw a ton of great action in Week 14 all around the league, and honestly, this might have been one of the best all-around weeks for the quarterback position we’ve seen this season. We saw rookies playing well around the league, veteran superstars doing their thing, and great battles between rising stars.

After a wild Week 14, how do each of the quarterbacks stack up against each other? Our latest NFL Power Rankings take a look at every quarterback around the league who played this week, and rank them based on their performance lately as well as their entire body of work this season. Prior MVPs and accolades are considered, but this season is a clean slate for everybody. Nobody is immune to falling deep on this list, and anyone can jump up to the top.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Shedeur Sanders rises, Lamar Jackson falling in QB rankings

32. Brady Cook, New York Jets

If you knew that Brady Cook existed before the start of the weekend, you’re either a die-hard New York Jets fan or you’re one of his family members. With Justin Fields out dealing with a knee injury, Cook was just one Tyrod Taylor injury away from seeing NFL action, and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday.

We hope Taylor is okay, but Cook couldn’t really do much in his place. This game got out of hand rather early, and Cook did his best to keep the ship afloat. We didn’t see the Jets’ offense convert a 3rd-down chance until late in the 4th quarter.

31. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

It’s actually pretty wild that Kirk Cousins has fallen off to the degree that we’ve seen the past couple of years, but that’s the reality that we’re living in. The fact that the Seattle Seahawks were able to just coast by and completely take over this game from start to finish is not what you expect when an offense loaded with playmakers has a grizzled veteran leading the operation.

Cousins completed just 50 percent of his passes against Seattle with a pair of interceptions. They were 1-of-13 on third down chances offensively with just six passing first downs. Horrendous.

30. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

To be fair to Geno Smith, he led and orchestrated a great drive to open the game for the Raiders. He didn’t throw any picks in the loss to the Broncos, but he did leave the game early with multiple injuries. The shoulder injury put him out for the game and gave way to Kenny Pickett, who actually made some nice throws to get some garbage points for the Raiders.

It’s been a rough year for Smith in his first year with the Raiders. They’ve had a ton of injuries along the offensive line, they don’t have playmakers on the outside right now, and they just fired their offensive coordinator a couple of weeks ago. I still don’t think they’re going to run it back in 2026.

29. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals revealed this past week that they won’t have Kyler Murray back at all this season, and Murray posted “Weird Year” on his TikTok account with a video of he and his teammates on the practice field. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett is out there trying to lead this team against maybe the best overall team in the league.

There’s a lot going on there for Brissett, who has done a solid job for the most part this season. You have to grade on a curve a bit here, but it still isn’t good enough. Brissett would be an awesome backup for a really good team that had already won a lot of games. He’s not digging anyone out of any holes.